‘Your mum is dead’: Cruel Perthshire carer abused man and pushed him onto bed

A Perthshire carer who pushed a man to his bed and told him “your mum is dead” after he threatened to complain has been banned from the profession.

Watchdogs heard how Pandora Bateman subjected a resident at The Grange in Balbeggie, Perth and Kinross, to repeated verbal abuse.

The Scottish Social Services Council said it found she had pushed the resident, identified as AA, to his bed forcefully on or around September 2019.

A report said the incident caused AA’s legs to strike against a rail on the bed, and after he said he would tell his mum, the carer told him “good luck mate, because your mum is dead”.

The watchdog also found Bateman had swore at the resident, telling him “I f****** hate you”, or words to that effect.

In a separate incident at the home in Balbeggie, Bateman was said to have shouted at a second resident.

A third allegation said Bateman had put resident AA’s meal in the bin on more than one occasion between July 23 2019 and September 23 2019 after he refused to eat.

The panel said that rather than placing the meal to one side and offering it to the resident again later, it meant AA went without anything to eat.

The SSSC found Bateman’s fitness to work as a carer was impaired and struck her off the register of adult care workers.

“You have been verbally abusive towards a resident in your care by shouting at them and using inappropriate language,” the report said.

Actions could have had emotional and physical impact on resident

It added: “You have also been physically abusive towards the same person by forcefully pushing their legs across their bed and holding their arm down. Your actions could have caused AA both emotional and physical harm.

“As a result of your actions, AA was reluctant to interact positively with care staff, which could have had a detrimental effect on his health and wellbeing.”

It added that Bateman’s behaviour had been aggressive and abusive, highlighting her “inability” to maintain self-control.