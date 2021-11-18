Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Your mum is dead’: Cruel Perthshire carer abused man and pushed him onto bed

By Alasdair Clark
November 18 2021, 6.45pm Updated: November 18 2021, 7.48pm
Pandora Bateman Perthshire Carer at The Grange, Balbeggie
Pandora Bateman was struck off

A Perthshire carer who pushed a man to his bed and told him “your mum is dead” after he threatened to complain has been banned from the profession.

Watchdogs heard how Pandora Bateman subjected a resident at The Grange in Balbeggie, Perth and Kinross, to repeated verbal abuse.

The Scottish Social Services Council said it found she had pushed the resident, identified as AA, to his bed forcefully on or around September 2019.

A report said the incident caused AA’s legs to strike against a rail on the bed, and after he said he would tell his mum, the carer told him “good luck mate, because your mum is dead”.

Perthshire carer struck off by watchdog

The watchdog also found Bateman had swore at the resident, telling him “I f****** hate you”, or words to that effect.

In a separate incident at the home in Balbeggie, Bateman was said to have shouted at a second resident.

A third allegation said Bateman had put resident AA’s meal in the bin on more than one occasion between July 23 2019 and September 23 2019 after he refused to eat.

You have also been physically abusive towards the same person by forcefully pushing their legs across their bed

Scottish Social Services Council

The panel said that rather than placing the meal to one side and offering it to the resident again later, it meant AA went without anything to eat.

The SSSC found Bateman’s fitness to work as a carer was impaired and struck her off the register of adult care workers.

“You have been verbally abusive towards a resident in your care by shouting at them and using inappropriate language,” the report said.

Actions could have had emotional and physical impact on resident

It added: “You have also been physically abusive towards the same person by forcefully pushing their legs across their bed and holding their arm down. Your actions could have caused AA both emotional and physical harm.

“As a result of your actions, AA was reluctant to interact positively with care staff, which could have had a detrimental effect on his health and wellbeing.”

It added that Bateman’s behaviour had been aggressive and abusive, highlighting her “inability” to maintain self-control.

