Main road between Coupar Angus and Dundee blocked after crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the main road between Coupar Angus and Dundee.

Police, paramedics and firefighters went to the A923 near Pitcur at around 1pm on Tuesday after the two-vehicle smash.

It is understood that the road has been blocked, but it is not known whether there are any serious injuries.

Fire crews helped to remove one casualty from a car.

Person removed from vehicle

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.02pm about a two-vehicle crash on the road.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene, one from Blairgowrie and one from Macalpine Road in Dundee.

“They assisted in the removal of a person from one of the vehicles.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at A923 at Pitcur at 12.50pm following a crash involving two cars. Ambulance were contacted.”