Skiers return to Glenshee as slopes open for the first time this season

Skiers will return to the slopes of Glenshee for the first time this season on Friday.

Glenshee Ski Centre announced on Thursday night it will be open for limited skiing and snowboarding from Friday December 10 until Sunday December 13.

The centre, which usually opens for a limited winter season, closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It briefly reopened in December 2020 and January 2021 before closing again due to another wave of restrictions.

Following the second closure, skiers began sneaking on to the slopes, forcing police to increase patrols in the area.

Now, the centre plan to open up their Sunnyside and Dink Dink courses, where visitors will be able to make use of the natural snow that has fallen across the Cairngorms this week.

‘We’re glad to be opening again’

Managing director David Farquharson said: “All I can say is that we’re glad to be opening again and we’re hoping that the snow will stay.

“We’ve got natural snow just now and we’re going to be opening up for some very limited skiing.”

The slopes will be open from 8.30am to 4pm, and tickets will be available at the ticket office.

More information is available on the ski centre’s website.