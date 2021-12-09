Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Skiers return to Glenshee as slopes open for the first time this season

By Matteo Bell
December 9 2021, 6.30pm
Glenshee Ski Centre.
Glenshee Ski Centre.

Skiers will return to the slopes of Glenshee for the first time this season on Friday.

Glenshee Ski Centre announced on Thursday night it will be open for limited skiing and snowboarding from Friday December 10 until Sunday December 13.

The centre, which usually opens for a limited winter season, closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Glenshee
Glenshee.

It briefly reopened in December 2020 and January 2021 before closing again due to another wave of restrictions.

Following the second closure, skiers began sneaking on to the slopes, forcing police to increase patrols in the area.

Now, the centre plan to open up their Sunnyside and Dink Dink courses, where visitors will be able to make use of the natural snow that has fallen across the Cairngorms this week.

‘We’re glad to be opening again’

Managing director David Farquharson said: “All I can say is that we’re glad to be opening again and we’re hoping that the snow will stay.

“We’ve got natural snow just now and we’re going to be opening up for some very limited skiing.”

Glenshee Ski Centre.

The slopes will be open from 8.30am to 4pm, and tickets will be available at the ticket office.

More information is available on the ski centre’s website.

VIDEO: Glenshee Ski Centre packed as snowfall leads to bumper turnout of winter sports lovers