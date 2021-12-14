Police appeal for information following Kinfauns break-in and jewellery theft

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched an appeal for information after a home in Kinfauns was broken into and several pieces of jewellery were stolen.

The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between 2.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday.

The stolen items include:

A matching gold necklace and bracelet set

A gold wedding ring

An engagement ring

A men’s stainless steel presentation watch with a name engraved

Two more men’s watches

A gold H Samuel ladies’ watch

Police statement

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the Kinfauns or Walnut Grove area over the weekend to come forward.

They have also asked that anyone who may have seen any of the listed items for sale contact them.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3753 of December 11.”