Missing Aberfeldy 19-year-old found safe and well

A 19-year-old man who was reported missing from Aberfeldy has been found safe and well.

Andrew Myles was reported missing after he was last seen at 11.15am on Hogmanay morning.

He has now been found, with police saying he is safe and well.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “Andrew Myles, 19, from Aberfeldy has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks for the likes and shares.”