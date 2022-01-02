Missing Aberfeldy 19-year-old found safe and well By Matteo Bell January 2 2022, 10.19am Updated: January 2 2022, 4.32pm Andrew Myles, 19, has found by police [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 19-year-old man who was reported missing from Aberfeldy has been found safe and well. Andrew Myles was reported missing after he was last seen at 11.15am on Hogmanay morning. He has now been found, with police saying he is safe and well. A spokesperson said on Facebook: “Andrew Myles, 19, from Aberfeldy has been traced safe and well. “Thanks for the likes and shares.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Missing Melrose man Lee Hawley spotted at Perthshire shop as police search continues ‘It’s really taken off’: Auchtermuchty Bond brings new life to 200-year-old whisky heritage What is the future of cinema in a digital world? Covid-19 continues to pose ‘significant challenge’, Tayside police chief says