Phoney churchwoman stole from elderly victim after tricking her way into homes with wine bottle

Police have warned Perth residents of a woman using a bottle of wine to trick her way into the homes of elderly people and steal from them.

The woman was reported to police twice between the hours of 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, and efforts to find her are now ongoing.

During the first incident, she appeared at the door of an elderly couple on Darnhall Drive and claimed to be a visitor from a local church.

She then offered the couple a bottle of wine and was invited into their home, however the pair soon became suspicious of her act and kicked her out before anything was taken.

Less than an hour later the woman used the same tactic on an elderly woman and was able to steal some cash from her home.

Police looking for information on woman

Officers are now appealing for information on the thieving stranger in an attempt to find her.

She is described as being in her 40s and of slim build, with a light-coloured puffer jacket and blue or green carrier bag.

A police spokesperson said: “It is possible that this person has also attended at other doors in the area. If she has done so and you have CCTV or video doorbell footage of this person, we would particularly like to hear from you.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/37575/21.”