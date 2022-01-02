Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phoney churchwoman stole from elderly victim after tricking her way into homes with wine bottle

By Matteo Bell
January 2 2022, 4.46pm Updated: January 2 2022, 4.57pm
The woman used a bottle of wine to trick her way into peoples' homes
Police have warned Perth residents of a woman using a bottle of wine to trick her way into the homes of elderly people and steal from them.

The woman was reported to police twice between the hours of 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, and efforts to find her are now ongoing.

During the first incident, she appeared at the door of an elderly couple on Darnhall Drive and claimed to be a visitor from a local church.

She then offered the couple a bottle of wine and was invited into their home, however the pair soon became suspicious of her act and kicked her out before anything was taken.

Less than an hour later the woman used the same tactic on an elderly woman and was able to steal some cash from her home.

Police looking for information on woman

Officers are now appealing for information on the thieving stranger in an attempt to find her.

She is described as being in her 40s and of slim build, with a light-coloured puffer jacket and blue or green carrier bag.

A police spokesperson said: “It is possible that this person has also attended at other doors in the area. If she has done so and you have CCTV or video doorbell footage of this person, we would particularly like to hear from you.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/37575/21.”

