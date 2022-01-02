Arbroath 0 Inverness 0: Red Lichties extend unbeaten run to 12 games as they hang onto top spot

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run to 12 games as they held onto top spot in the Championship with a hard-fought draw at home to Inverness.

The Angus side held their own against promotion rivals Caley but couldn’t find a way to extend their lead to six points.

Arbroath were bolstered by the return of Jack Hamilton on loan from Livingston.

Hamilton started on the bench but had a second half effort ruled out for offside.

The crowd was restricted to just 500 but Arbroath were watched by PDC darts hero Alan Soutar.

Windy conditions at Arbroath v Inverness

Soots watched on as Arbroath battled against the gale-hit Gayfield conditions in the first half.

Keeper Derek Gaston was struggling to get his clearances to the halfway line and Caley adopted a ‘shoot on sight’ policy.

Scott Allardice was their biggest threat and he twice came close to opening the scoring for the visitors.

It’s 2022 and it’s the first game of the new year and of course it’s windy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VE7kuly9Mb — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2022

Firstly, in 12 minutes, his wind-assisted 20 yard strike was turned over by Gaston.

He also came close at the end of the half as his low drive was cleared off the line by James Craigen.

In between times, Arbroath coped admirably with the conditions and asked questions of the visiting defence,

Nouble was the main threat and he dazzled with a couple of mazy runs.

He rampaged past two Caley defenders before his ten yard strike was blocked by Mark Ridgers.

Aaron Doran also came close for Caley as he curled a 25 yard strike inches wide before he was forced off injured.

Arbroath on attack in second period

Arbroath piled the pressure on at the start of the second half and midfielder James Craigen almost gave them a 58th minute lead.

Anton Dowds sent Craigen clear and his low 15 yard strike curled just beyond Ridgers’ left post.

Michael McKenna was next to have a go as he fizzed an ambitious 40 yard free-kick wide.

At the other end, David Carson cracked an 18 yard effort off the outside of the post.

Arbroath handed a second debut to Jack Hamilton and he thought he’d netted a second half winner.

Hamilton diverted a low Craigen cross home but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Teams

Arbroath: Gaston; Thomson, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Chris Hamilton, Gold (Jack Hamilton 70), McKenna, Dowds, Nouble, Craigen. Subs: Antell; Low, Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Donnelly.

Inverness: Ridgers; Duffy, Deas, Devine, Carson, McKay, Doran (Harper 44), Sutherland, Walsh, Broadfoot, Allardice. Subs: Esson; Duku, Hyde, Nicolson.

Referee – Colin Steven