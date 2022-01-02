Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 0 Inverness 0: Red Lichties extend unbeaten run to 12 games as they hang onto top spot

By Ewan Smith
January 2 2022, 4.49pm
Arbroath's Jason Thomson (left) tackles Inverness' Tom Walsh
Arbroath's Jason Thomson (left) tackles Inverness' Tom Walsh

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run to 12 games as they held onto top spot in the Championship with a hard-fought draw at home to Inverness.

The Angus side held their own against promotion rivals Caley but couldn’t find a way to extend their lead to six points.

Arbroath were bolstered by the return of Jack Hamilton on loan from Livingston.

Hamilton started on the bench but had a second half effort ruled out for offside.

The crowd was restricted to just 500 but Arbroath were watched by PDC darts hero Alan Soutar.

Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar watched the game v Inverness

Windy conditions at Arbroath v Inverness

Soots watched on as Arbroath battled against the gale-hit Gayfield conditions in the first half.

Keeper Derek Gaston was struggling to get his clearances to the halfway line and Caley adopted a ‘shoot on sight’ policy.

Scott Allardice was their biggest threat and he twice came close to opening the scoring for the visitors.

Firstly, in 12 minutes, his wind-assisted 20 yard strike was turned over by Gaston.

He also came close at the end of the half as his low drive was cleared off the line by James Craigen.

In between times, Arbroath coped admirably with the conditions and asked questions of the visiting defence,

Nouble was the main threat and he dazzled with a couple of mazy runs.

Joel Nouble was the biggest threat for Arbroath

He rampaged past two Caley defenders before his ten yard strike was blocked by Mark Ridgers.

Aaron Doran also came close for Caley as he curled a 25 yard strike inches wide before he was forced off injured.

Arbroath on attack in second period

Arbroath piled the pressure on at the start of the second half and midfielder James Craigen almost gave them a 58th minute lead.

Anton Dowds sent Craigen clear and his low 15 yard strike curled just beyond Ridgers’ left post.

James Craigen came close to giving Arbroath the lead against Inverness

Michael McKenna was next to have a go as he fizzed an ambitious 40 yard free-kick wide.

At the other end, David Carson cracked an 18 yard effort off the outside of the post.

Arbroath handed a second debut to Jack Hamilton and he thought he’d netted a second half winner.

Hamilton diverted a low Craigen cross home but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Teams

Arbroath: Gaston; Thomson, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Chris Hamilton, Gold (Jack Hamilton 70), McKenna, Dowds, Nouble, Craigen. Subs: Antell; Low, Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Donnelly.

Inverness: Ridgers; Duffy, Deas, Devine, Carson, McKay, Doran (Harper 44), Sutherland, Walsh, Broadfoot, Allardice. Subs: Esson; Duku, Hyde, Nicolson.

Referee – Colin Steven

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier