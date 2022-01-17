Audi and Mercedes stolen after house break-in near Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole two cars in Almondbank near Perth after they broke in to the owner’s home.

An Audi and Mercedes were stolen from outside a property on Mackenzie Drive after thieves broke into the owner’s home and stole the keys.

Police say entry was gained into the property between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The stolen Mercedes has since been recovered and but the Audi remains missing.

The Audi SQ5 is blue with the registration number Y666 TOY.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage filmed in the area between the time the two vehicles were stolen.

Police ask for witness dash cam footage

Detective constable Luke Doogan said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity around the area over the weekend to get in touch.

“If you believe you have seen the car at any time since the early hours of Sunday morning then please let us know.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage if it shows anything that may be of interest.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1004 of January 16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”