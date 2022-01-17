Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Audi and Mercedes stolen after house break-in near Perth

By Amie Flett
January 17 2022, 3.20pm Updated: January 17 2022, 3.27pm
Police are appealing for information after two cars were stolen outside a property in Almondbank.
Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole two cars in Almondbank near Perth after they broke in to the owner’s home.

An Audi and Mercedes were stolen from outside a property on Mackenzie Drive after thieves broke into the owner’s home and stole the keys.

Police say entry was gained into the property between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The stolen Mercedes has since been recovered and but the Audi remains missing.

Thieves stole a blue Audi AQ5, similar to the one pictured, from outside a house on Mackenzie Drive.

The Audi SQ5 is blue with the registration number Y666 TOY.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage filmed in the area between the time the two vehicles were stolen.

Police ask for witness dash cam footage

Detective constable Luke Doogan said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity around the area over the weekend to get in touch.

“If you believe you have seen the car at any time since the early hours of Sunday morning then please let us know.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage if it shows anything that may be of interest.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1004 of January 16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

