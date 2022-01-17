‘Absolutely abhorrent’: Shock as Nazi swastika graffiti appears in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Graffiti showing Nazi swastika symbols on a path in Perth has branded as “absolutely abhorrent” and “disgusting” by locals.

The two neon green symbols are alongside vulgar words and appeared on a path behind The Ice Factory building near South Inch by the city centre.

The graffiti has been blasted by locals who described it as “garbage”, “disgusting” and “awful”.

“Wow. That’s a bit grim,” said another.

“Can only hope it’s just silly kids not understanding the full extent of its meaning. Even still though. Not what you are expecting to see.”

‘We don’t want this sort of garbage’

Another added: “Never mind about the origins of the swastika, we all know it cannot be used in any way since the Second World War, without inciting hatred. Absolutely vile.”

It is not known how long the symbols have been there for but they have now been reported.

Councillor Peter Barrett, who represents Perth city centre, says he was left shocked by the graffiti.

He said: “We don’t want this sort of garbage defacing our public parks and pathways.

“I’ve reported it to the police and passed on all the photos I’ve been given. I am very grateful to The Courier for bring this to my attention.

“It looks like it has been done in electric green road-line marker spray by someone or more than one person who is pretty rubbish with a spray can.

“There aren’t that many places in Perth you can get that colour so the police may be able to pursue enquiries.”

His colleague councillor Chris Ahern said: “This is definitely not acceptable.

‘Expressing hatred’

“If it is on the ground it is hard to work out what they are meaning and who they are aiming it at.

“The people who did this are expressing hatred and you wonder what else they are doing and what it will lead to and if that will be something more dangerous.

“It’s concerning and I hope it has been reported and someone is going to go down to remove it sooner than it went up.”

‘Absolutely abhorrent’

Councillor Eric Drysdale added: “This kind of graffiti is absolutely abhorrent.

“If anyone has any information on who may have put it there I urge them to please contact Police Scotland on 101 and let them know.

“There is no place for this kind of graffiti in our beautiful city.”

On being told about the graffiti by The Courier, Mr Barrett spoke to colleagues and immediately asked that it be removed.

He said: “I’ve contacted both the council’s safer communities and the green space teams who will try to get the graffiti removed today or tomorrow morning at the latest.

“The council’s grimebuster machine and high pressure graffiti lance can make quick work of obliterating it.”