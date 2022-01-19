Perthshire rail services resume after line blocked by broken-down train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail passengers in Perthshire faced disruption on Wednesday after a train broke down and blocked the line.

The incident, involving a freight train, happened between Pitlochry and Blair Atholl just after 10am.

A rescue train was sent to Perthshire to help the driver with the fault, but the line was not cleared until early afternoon.

The issue caused delays for passengers travelling between the central belt and Inverness.

UPDATE: Citylink ticket acceptance is in place between Perth and Inverness in both directions — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 19, 2022

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We’re sorry to our customers who’ve been delayed due a broken down freight train between Pitlochry and Blair Atholl, and share their frustration when these things happen.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.

“To claim, simply keep hold of your ticket and visit the ScotRail app or website.”