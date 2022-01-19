Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire rail services resume after line blocked by broken-down train

By Amie Flett
January 19 2022, 11.42am Updated: January 19 2022, 2.36pm
Services through Pitlochry were affected.

Rail passengers in Perthshire faced disruption on Wednesday after a train broke down and blocked the line.

The incident, involving a freight train, happened between Pitlochry and Blair Atholl just after 10am.

A rescue train was sent to Perthshire to help the driver with the fault, but the line was not cleared until early afternoon.

The issue caused delays for passengers travelling between the central belt and Inverness.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We’re sorry to our customers who’ve been delayed due a broken down freight train between Pitlochry and Blair Atholl, and share their frustration when these things happen.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.

“To claim, simply keep hold of your ticket and visit the ScotRail app or website.”

