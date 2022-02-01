Blairgowrie road closes following three-car crash By Amie Flett February 1 2022, 7.31pm Updated: February 1 2022, 7.35pm Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Myreriggs Road, Bendochy, on Tuesday night. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have closed a Coupar Angus road in Blairgowrie after a crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the scene on Myreriggs Road, Bendochy, at around 5:30pm to reports of a collision. The road has been closed off to motorists, with locals being redirected by police. No reported injuries It is understood there were no injuries following the incident and recovery is being arranged for the vehicles involved. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on Myreriggs Road, Bendochy, around 5:25pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. “There do not appear to be any injuries and the road is currently closed while recovery is arranged.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Car flips on its side in Dundee crash Major delays on M90 in Fife following lorry crash Boy, 2, taken to hospital after pram involved in crash Crash causes delays on busy Kirkcaldy road