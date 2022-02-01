Blairgowrie road closes following three-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have closed a Coupar Angus road in Blairgowrie after a crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Myreriggs Road, Bendochy, at around 5:30pm to reports of a collision.

The road has been closed off to motorists, with locals being redirected by police.

No reported injuries

It is understood there were no injuries following the incident and recovery is being arranged for the vehicles involved.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on Myreriggs Road, Bendochy, around 5:25pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“There do not appear to be any injuries and the road is currently closed while recovery is arranged.”