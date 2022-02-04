Heavy rain and snow forecast in Perthshire and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Perthshire and Fife could see snow this weekend amid a yellow weather alert from the Met Office.

Heavy rain is forecast in Dundee and Angus, with the local impact of the yellow snow alert limited to Perthshire and the border of Fife.

Scots are being told the wrap up as temperatures drop over the weekend, with the mercury hovering just above freezing across Tayside and Fife.

Forecasters say wind chill will make temperatures feel as low as -4°C at some points across the weekend.

Mercury set to drop across Tayside and Fife

Heavy snowfall is forecast from 5pm onwards on Friday in Crieff with heavy rain to follow heading into Saturday.

Other areas likely to see the white stuff in Highland Perthshire include Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, while a short burst of heavy snow is forecast in west Fife from 5pm Friday.

The snow is caused by a cold front from the north, which experts say will lead to a period of wintry showers and “lively winds”.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cooler weather would likely be short-lived.

“We have some fairly typical winter weather in store.

Why is it getting colder❓ 🌡️ A cold front will sink south overnight and introduce much colder air ❄️ It won't just be lower temperatures we get – ice, sleet and some snow are also expected pic.twitter.com/3UgYa2AeKq — Met Office (@metoffice) February 3, 2022

“After the recent mild spell, we are going to see a cold interlude. It will not last long and by the weekend milder air is once again starting to return from the west.

“It is not unusual for us to see snow in February, and there are no signals currently for anything out of the ordinary.”

Wintry showers and high winds are expected to continue on Sunday, with gales of over 45mph predicted.

The Met Office says: “Colder air will spread across the UK, with wintry showers likely to continue across parts of Wales, northwest England and Scotland. Northern Scotland can expect snow to lower levels.

“Saturday to Monday will be very windy in the north with rain or wintry showers, with some rain and strong winds at times in the south.”