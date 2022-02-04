Heavy rain and snow forecast in Perthshire and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Heavy rain and snow forecast in Perthshire and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning

By Alasdair Clark
February 4 2022, 12.51pm Updated: February 4 2022, 2.01pm
Snow
Heavy rain and snow is forecast this weekend, with a yellow alert in place in parts of Tayside and Fife

Parts of Perthshire and Fife could see snow this weekend amid a yellow weather alert from the Met Office.

Heavy rain is forecast in Dundee and Angus, with the local impact of the yellow snow alert limited to Perthshire and the border of Fife.

Scots are being told the wrap up as temperatures drop over the weekend, with the mercury hovering just above freezing across Tayside and Fife.

Forecasters say wind chill will make temperatures feel as low as -4°C at some points across the weekend.

Mercury set to drop across Tayside and Fife

Heavy snowfall is forecast from 5pm onwards on Friday in Crieff with heavy rain to follow heading into Saturday.

Other areas likely to see the white stuff in Highland Perthshire include Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, while a short burst of heavy snow is forecast in west Fife from 5pm Friday.

The snow is caused by a cold front from the north, which experts say will lead to a period of wintry showers and “lively winds”.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cooler weather would likely be short-lived.

“We have some fairly typical winter weather in store.

“After the recent mild spell, we are going to see a cold interlude. It will not last long and by the weekend milder air is once again starting to return from the west.

“It is not unusual for us to see snow in February, and there are no signals currently for anything out of the ordinary.”

snow in Crieff, Perthshire
The Met Office said the cold snap is expected to last into Monday

Wintry showers and high winds are expected to continue on Sunday, with gales of over 45mph predicted.

The Met Office says: “Colder air will spread across the UK, with wintry showers likely to continue across parts of Wales, northwest England and Scotland. Northern Scotland can expect snow to lower levels.

“Saturday to Monday will be very windy in the north with rain or wintry showers, with some rain and strong winds at times in the south.”

Power restored across Tayside after Storms Corrie and Malik – but more strong winds predicted

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier