Mum of missing man, 32, says she is ‘broken’ after body found in Perth

The mother of a missing man says she is heartbroken after he was found dead in Perth.

Police discovered the body of William Stevenson, 32, on Tuesday night.

Mr Stevenson, who also uses the surname McQuade, was found dead in a flat in Scott Street, Perth.

William, who is originally from Glasgow, was last known to have visited a friend in the Tulloch area of Perth on Thursday.

His mum, Jacqui, had previously issued an appeal to find her son as he had not been in touch with her for over a week.

She said: “I’m broken.

“He was my world, everybody knows that.

“He would phone me and I would come running.

“After the appeal, the support I’ve received has been overwhelming. I couldn’t turn my phone off.”

“He meant a lot to a lot of people.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken, my boy was my life.”

Enquires into death at early stage

The alarm was raised around William’s whereabouts after he had failed to collect money his mum had sent to a bank account for him over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On the evening of Tuesday a 32-year-old man was found dead within in a flat in Scott Street, Perth.

“The 32-year-old man has been identified as William Stevenson, also known as McQuade, and his family has been informed.

“Enquiries into the death are at an early stage however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”