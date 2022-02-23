Mum of missing man, 32, says she is ‘broken’ after body found in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Mum of missing man, 32, says she is ‘broken’ after body found in Perth

By Amie Flett
February 23 2022, 12.31pm Updated: February 23 2022, 12.33pm
The body of missing William Stevenson has been discovered in a flat in Perth.
The mother of a missing man says she is heartbroken after he was found dead in Perth.

Police discovered the body of William Stevenson, 32, on Tuesday night.

Mr Stevenson, who also uses the surname McQuade, was found dead in a flat in Scott Street, Perth.

William, who is originally from Glasgow, was last known to have visited a friend in the Tulloch area of Perth on Thursday.

Missing from Perth, William Stevenson
William Stevenson, 32.

His mum, Jacqui, had previously issued an appeal to find her son as he had not been in touch with her for over a week.

She said: “I’m broken.

“He was my world, everybody knows that.

“He would phone me and I would come running.

“After the appeal, the support I’ve received has been overwhelming. I couldn’t turn my phone off.”

“He meant a lot to  a lot of people.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken, my boy was my life.”

Enquires into death at early stage

The alarm was raised around William’s whereabouts after he had failed to collect money his mum had sent to a bank account for him over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On the evening of Tuesday a 32-year-old man was found dead within in a flat in Scott Street, Perth.

“The 32-year-old man has been identified as William Stevenson, also known as McQuade, and his family has been informed.

“Enquiries into the death are at an early stage however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

