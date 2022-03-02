Tayside football fans in bid to help orphans caught up in Ukraine crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayside charity set up by football fans is hoping to send vital financial support to orphans in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Dnipro Kids supports 80 orphans in the city of the same name.

It was set up by Perth-based Steven Carr, after he travelled with fellow Hibs supporters to a game in the city in 2005.

Steven wanted to do something for those living in the region, and the venture grew into visits to orphanages in Dnipro – which the charity has been carrying out every year since.

Its last visit was just last month, when the charity held belated Christmas celebrations with the children.

Now, it wants to offer further support as the country faces an invasion from Russian forces – as part of a widespread effort in Scotland to help Ukrainians.

Steven, 55, said: “It’s so horrendous, what’s happening in Ukraine.

“It’s really heart-breaking and, as the situation grows worse, we must start thinking about how we can start evacuating our orphans.

“Where do you even start with a task like this? How do you even go about it? It’s so tough, and I hate that there isn’t much we can do to help.

“The logistics for something like this are insane.

“It’s hard not to feel completely helpless.

The orphanages are not currently evacuating the city but we are exploring the logistics of potentially helping with that should they choose to do so. If you think you might be able to help in some way, please do get in touch. — Dnipro Kids Appeal (@DniproKids) March 1, 2022

“We are trying to provide financial support in any way that we can. What we do is we go over there and buy essentials whilst we are out there.

“We feel we get more out of it that way, and the orphans get more for the money.”

Among the charity’s efforts is a collection from fans attending the Dundee v Hibs game at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

It is hoped that further fundraising can be organised for other matches in the coming days.

Money to aid potential evacuation

Steven added: “It’s great knowing that we can do something. We are trying to keep raising money in case we need to arrange an evacuation.

“In the meantime, we will be doing whatever we can to support the orphans in Ukraine through this truly awful time.”

The charity is also welcoming donations online.