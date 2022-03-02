Tayside football fans in bid to help orphans caught up in Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Tayside football fans in bid to help orphans caught up in Ukraine crisis

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 2 2022, 5.19pm Updated: March 2 2022, 7.26pm
Steven Carr
Steven Carr, founder of the Dnipro Kids charity.

A Tayside charity set up by football fans is hoping to send vital financial support to orphans in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Dnipro Kids supports 80 orphans in the city of the same name.

It was set up by Perth-based Steven Carr, after he travelled with fellow Hibs supporters to a game in the city in 2005.

Steven wanted to do something for those living in the region, and the venture grew into visits to orphanages in Dnipro – which the charity has been carrying out every year since.

Its last visit was just last month, when the charity held belated Christmas celebrations with the children.

Dnipro Kids
The charity organises excursions for the orphans.

Now, it wants to offer further support as the country faces an invasion from Russian forces – as part of a widespread effort in Scotland to help Ukrainians.

Steven, 55, said: “It’s so horrendous, what’s happening in Ukraine.

“It’s really heart-breaking and, as the situation grows worse, we must start thinking about how we can start evacuating our orphans.

“Where do you even start with a task like this? How do you even go about it? It’s so tough, and I hate that there isn’t much we can do to help.

“The logistics for something like this are insane.

“It’s hard not to feel completely helpless.

“We are trying to provide financial support in any way that we can. What we do is we go over there and buy essentials whilst we are out there.

“We feel we get more out of it that way, and the orphans get more for the money.”

Among the charity’s efforts is a collection from fans attending the Dundee v Hibs game at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

It is hoped that further fundraising can be organised for other matches in the coming days.

Money to aid potential evacuation

Steven added: “It’s great knowing that we can do something. We are trying to keep raising money in case we need to arrange an evacuation.

“In the meantime, we will be doing whatever we can to support the orphans in Ukraine through this truly awful time.”

The charity is also welcoming donations online.

