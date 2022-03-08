International Women’s Day: Why it’s still relevant – and yes, there is an International Men’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International Women’s Day (IWD) has recognised the work and achievements of women for the last 111 years.

Groups and individuals all over the world rally for gender equality every year on March 8.

And this year, the theme is #BreakTheBias.

The International Women’s Day 2022 campaign aims to create a world without bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

But with gender equality laws in place, is International Women’s Day still relevant in the UK?

Well, according to local women, the answer is yes.

How was International Women’s Day established?

International Women’s Day was marked for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland in 1911.

It followed rallies attended by over one million women and men campaigning for women’s rights to work, vote, be trained, hold public office, and to end discrimination.

In 1975, the United Nations (UN) marked the day for the first time.

The day’s first theme was created in 1996 – Celebrating the past, Planning for the Future – with a different theme each year since.

Events to mark International Women’s Day

While women have been working and voting in the UK for many years, the fight for equality goes on.

And events have been held in the lead up to International Women’s Day.

On Thursday, a film screening that highlighted the impact of domestic abuse on women and children was shown at Perth Theatre.

Organised by Perth Film Society and Perthshire Women’s Aid, it also aimed to show what support is available locally.

Perthshire Women’s Aid manager Louise Craig said: “We are always looking for ways to raise the profile of violence against women in the area.

“We are pleased to have the Perth Film Society stand with us in helping to put some important messages out there.”

And on Friday evening, the Twa Tams bar in Perth held an International Women’s Day Fundraiser for RasacPK.

The night included live music from local musicians.

Gender equality locally

Campaigns and groups have also been set up as part of efforts to tackle gender inequality in the area.

Just last year, Taylor Waggonner founded Perth’s Women, which aims to recognise the achievements of Perth and Kinross women past and present.

It was created after she realised the lack of female representation in the area.

Meanwhile, female under-representation also exists in local politics.

Just two MSPs for Mid Scotland and Fife are female. And only 10 of the 40 councillors at the most recent Perth and Kinross Council were female.

Speaking in November last year, Claire Baker MSP said: “People would assume I was the wife – if I was out, people wouldn’t assume I was the politician.

“I think women do get a tougher time on social media. And I think that has a risk of putting people off going into politics.”

Caroline Shiers, seeking re-election for the Blairgowrie and Glens ward, said: “I am glad things have changed a little bit but there is still not enough representation of all the different facets of communities across Perth and Kinross.”

International Men’s Day

Every year, International Women’s Day brings shouts of: “But is there an International Men’s Day?”

And the answer is yes, there is.

It has been held on November 19 since 1999.

And it celebrates positive male role models and the values men bring to the world, their families and communities.