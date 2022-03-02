Film screening showing impact of domestic abuse to be shown in Perth ahead of International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Film screening showing impact of domestic abuse to be shown in Perth ahead of International Women’s Day

By Anita Diouri
March 2 2022, 3.27pm Updated: March 2 2022, 3.28pm

Louise Craig of Perthshire Women's Aid and right is Jill Moody of Perth Film Society. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A film screening that highlights the impact of domestic abuse on women and children will be held in Perth.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd – whose other works include Mamma Mia and The Iron Lady – Herself tells the story of Sandra who flees her abusive husband with her two young daughters.

She and her children are placed in temporary hotel accommodation.


Louise Craig of Perthshire Women’s Aid and Jill Moody of Perth Film Society. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Perth Film Society will screen Herself at Perth Theatre on Thursday evening ahead of International Women’s Day 2022.

And Perthshire Women’s Aid will join them to highlight the support that is available.

Raising the profile of domestic abuse

Perthshire Women’s Aid will introduce the film.

The charity says it is “an accurate reflection” of the impact of domestic abuse on women and children.

Meanwhile, it will also have a stall where people can make donations and find out more about its services.

Manager Louise Craig said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Perth Film Society to create more awareness of the impacts of domestic abuse.


Louise Craig of Perthshire Women’s Aid, left, and Jill Moody of Perth Film Society. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“We are always looking for ways to raise the profile of violence against women in the area.

“We are pleased to have the Perth Film Society stand with us in helping to put some important messages out there.

“Our hope is that anyone viewing the film who is aware of a friend, family member, or neighbour impacted by domestic abuse offers kindness and encouragement.”

Supporting anyone who needs it

Domestic abuse rates across Scotland rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2021 and for Perth Film Society, the screening plays a vital part in showing the effects of domestic violence.

Jill Moody of the society said: “It’s about encouraging people to challenge (domestic abuse) and help people who are experiencing it.

“We hope to get an email address or a phone number into the pocket of someone who needs it.”

She added: “Anyone can come to see it and it’s a very good way to get the message across.”

The film will be screened at the Joan Knight Studio, Perth Theatre at 7.45pm on Thursday.

Tickets are available from the Perth Theatre website.

To seek support from Perthshire Women’s Aid, call 01738 639043.

