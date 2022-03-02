Film screening showing impact of domestic abuse to be shown in Perth ahead of International Women’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A film screening that highlights the impact of domestic abuse on women and children will be held in Perth.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd – whose other works include Mamma Mia and The Iron Lady – Herself tells the story of Sandra who flees her abusive husband with her two young daughters.

She and her children are placed in temporary hotel accommodation.

Perth Film Society will screen Herself at Perth Theatre on Thursday evening ahead of International Women’s Day 2022.

And Perthshire Women’s Aid will join them to highlight the support that is available.

Raising the profile of domestic abuse

Perthshire Women’s Aid will introduce the film.

The charity says it is “an accurate reflection” of the impact of domestic abuse on women and children.

Meanwhile, it will also have a stall where people can make donations and find out more about its services.

Manager Louise Craig said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Perth Film Society to create more awareness of the impacts of domestic abuse.

“We are always looking for ways to raise the profile of violence against women in the area.

“We are pleased to have the Perth Film Society stand with us in helping to put some important messages out there.

“Our hope is that anyone viewing the film who is aware of a friend, family member, or neighbour impacted by domestic abuse offers kindness and encouragement.”

Supporting anyone who needs it

Domestic abuse rates across Scotland rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2021 and for Perth Film Society, the screening plays a vital part in showing the effects of domestic violence.

Jill Moody of the society said: “It’s about encouraging people to challenge (domestic abuse) and help people who are experiencing it.

“We hope to get an email address or a phone number into the pocket of someone who needs it.”

She added: “Anyone can come to see it and it’s a very good way to get the message across.”

The film will be screened at the Joan Knight Studio, Perth Theatre at 7.45pm on Thursday.

Tickets are available from the Perth Theatre website.

To seek support from Perthshire Women’s Aid, call 01738 639043.