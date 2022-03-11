Police hunting for man following reports of fuel thefts in Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police hunting for man following reports of fuel thefts in Pitlochry

By Matteo Bell
March 11 2022, 3.54pm Updated: March 11 2022, 4.25pm
Police are investigating the fuel thefts
Police are investigating the fuel thefts

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly seen stealing heating fuel from a property in Perthshire last month.

The man, described as white and of heavy build, has been linked to at least three fuel thefts from a property in the Pitlochry area.

He was seen wearing a navy fleece and driving a black, open-backed pick-up truck.

The thefts took place between February 8 and February 12, and police are asking that anyone who may have seen the man or his vehicle get in touch.

Police warning to keep fuel safe

The news follows a huge rise in the price of fuel across the UK, with costs now hitting record highs.

Tayside Police Division has advised those in rural areas to set up security measures and keep an eye on their fuel levels in order to prevent theft.

A spokesperson said: “If you have a fuel oil tank, please try and keep track of how much fuel you should be going through and know how much should be in your tank.

Heating oil owners have been told to keep their supply safe.
Heating oil owners have been told to keep their supply safe.

“Although no storage can ever be made 100% secure, the more difficult you can make it for someone to gain access, the better.

“While some methods such as robust locks and CCTV are quite obvious, lower cost options such as surrounding your tank with gravel to make any approach a noisy one can still be effective.

“If you have any information regarding the thefts in Pitlochry mentioned above, please call 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is CR/6739/22.”

