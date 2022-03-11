Police hunting for man following reports of fuel thefts in Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly seen stealing heating fuel from a property in Perthshire last month.

The man, described as white and of heavy build, has been linked to at least three fuel thefts from a property in the Pitlochry area.

He was seen wearing a navy fleece and driving a black, open-backed pick-up truck.

The thefts took place between February 8 and February 12, and police are asking that anyone who may have seen the man or his vehicle get in touch.

Police warning to keep fuel safe

The news follows a huge rise in the price of fuel across the UK, with costs now hitting record highs.

Tayside Police Division has advised those in rural areas to set up security measures and keep an eye on their fuel levels in order to prevent theft.

A spokesperson said: “If you have a fuel oil tank, please try and keep track of how much fuel you should be going through and know how much should be in your tank.

“Although no storage can ever be made 100% secure, the more difficult you can make it for someone to gain access, the better.

“While some methods such as robust locks and CCTV are quite obvious, lower cost options such as surrounding your tank with gravel to make any approach a noisy one can still be effective.

“If you have any information regarding the thefts in Pitlochry mentioned above, please call 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is CR/6739/22.”