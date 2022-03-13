Missing Blairgowrie man traced ‘safe and well’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing Blairgowrie man traced ‘safe and well’

By Alasdair Clark
March 13 2022, 9.51am Updated: March 13 2022, 1.33pm
police search daniel whyte
Police say the man was found safe and well.

Police searching for a 56-year-old man missing from Blairgowrie in Perthshire say he has now been found.

Murdo Macleod had been missing since Saturday afternoon when he was last seen around the Golf Course Road area of the Perthshire town.

But in an update, police said he had now been traced safe and well.

Locals reported a helicopter flying over the area last night.

One local told The Courier: “I heard the helicopter flying over Blairgowrie last night from around 9pm.

“It was flying over us [and then] going back and forth from Coupar Angus. It was quite low and the spotlight was really bright.

“I hope they find the man who is missing.”

Public appeal to trace missing man

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Murdo MacLeod who had been reported missing from the Blairgowrie area has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance with our appeal.”

