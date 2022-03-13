Missing Blairgowrie man traced ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for a 56-year-old man missing from Blairgowrie in Perthshire say he has now been found.

Murdo Macleod had been missing since Saturday afternoon when he was last seen around the Golf Course Road area of the Perthshire town.

But in an update, police said he had now been traced safe and well.

Locals reported a helicopter flying over the area last night.

One local told The Courier: “I heard the helicopter flying over Blairgowrie last night from around 9pm.

“It was flying over us [and then] going back and forth from Coupar Angus. It was quite low and the spotlight was really bright.

“I hope they find the man who is missing.”

Public appeal to trace missing man

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Murdo MacLeod who had been reported missing from the Blairgowrie area has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance with our appeal.”