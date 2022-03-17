Two houses broken into in Perthshire village – but nothing stolen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two houses in Comrie, west Perthshire, have been broken into in what are thought to be connected crimes – although nothing was stolen.

The first home, located on Gowanlea Road, was broken into between March 5 and March 15.

Rooms in the property were entered and disturbed but nothing was stolen.

The second home is on Strathview Place, just a four-minute walk away.

It was targeted on Sunday, with the intruders once again entering rooms but taking nothing.

Two incidents believed to be connected

Police are now looking into the two incidents, which they believe are connected.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating two similar incidents in Comrie, where houses were entered by persons with the intent to steal.

“Given the similarities in timescale and method in these incidents, there is a good possibility that they are linked.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3653 of March 13.”