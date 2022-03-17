Two houses broken into in Perthshire village – but nothing stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two houses broken into in Perthshire village – but nothing stolen

By Matteo Bell
March 17 2022, 11.19am Updated: March 17 2022, 1.02pm
Google Maps picture of Strathview Place.
Google Maps picture of Strathview Place.

Two houses in Comrie, west Perthshire, have been broken into in what are thought to be connected crimes – although nothing was stolen.

The first home, located on Gowanlea Road, was broken into between March 5 and March 15.

Rooms in the property were entered and disturbed but nothing was stolen.

The second home is on Strathview Place, just a four-minute walk away.

It was targeted on Sunday, with the intruders once again entering rooms but taking nothing.

Two incidents believed to be connected

Police are now looking into the two incidents, which they believe are connected.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating two similar incidents in Comrie, where houses were entered by persons with the intent to steal.

“Given the similarities in timescale and method in these incidents, there is a good possibility that they are linked.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3653 of March 13.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier