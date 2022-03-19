Perform in Perth: 35 pictures showcasing this year’s annual musical extravaganza By Claire Warrender and John Post March 19 2022, 10.15am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Talented musicians tuned up for the two-week Perform in Perth festival. And they were delighted to play together in person after Covid restrictions forced last year’s event online. Children as young as six showcased their abilities on a range of instruments from fiddles, harps and trumpets to bagpipes and drums. And dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals added to the entertainment. Adults weren’t left out, with soloists, choirs and other performers all taking to the stage. Perform In Perth took place at various venues across Perthshire. And as the final curtain comes down on the fortnight of fun, we bring you some of this years best Perform in Perth pictures. Perform in Perth competition was held in various locations throughout Perth and Perthshire over a two week period. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. The Perform in Perth pictures include winner 1st, Class 188, Jessica Gardner, Kinross High School. Steve Brown / DCT Media Class 181, Teddy Dowse-Moore, Comrie Primary. Steve Brown / DCT Media Joint 1st Winner, Class 181, Carmen Siembida, Tulloch Primary and Gregory Bruce, Craigclowan. Steve Brown / DCT Media Class 188, Jessica Gardner, Kinross High School. Steve Brown / DCT Media Winner 1st, Class 187, Poppy Donaldson, Comrie Primary. Steve Brown / DCT Media Class 290 Trumpet Solo (intermediate) – front is Joe Rogers (first place) and back left is Eva Young and back right is Corey Smith (both joint second place and all The Community School of Auchterarder). Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Jan Kruczynski (St John’s Academy) took first place in class 194 Cello Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media The Perform in Perth pictures include ”Fair City, Daisy’s Team” during Class T07 – Twirling Group – Tots aged 6 to 8 — North Inch Community Campus. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Sam Jones (Dunbarney Primary School)took first place in class 201 Double Bass Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Holly Laing (Discovery Twirlers) was first place in Class T05 – Twirling Solo – seniors aged 16 and over. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Maddison Mitchell (back left) and Ciaran Muir (right) performed with Kathryn France (not pictured) during Class T09 Twirling Group – Juniors aged 12 – 15 at North Inch Community Campus. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Harris Cooper (Comely Park Primary School) took first place in Class 034 Practice Chanter and was awarded The Perth and District Pipe Band trophy at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Joint first in class 035 Noice Bagpipes under 13 – left is Magnus Cooper and right is James Silcock (both from Comely Park Primary School at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Cclass 036 Novice Bagpipes 13 and over first place Akexander Kelly (Blairgowrie High School) at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Class 11 winners, members of Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing, mixed – 12 and Under – holding the A Y Donaldson Trophy for Scottish Country Dancing at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Alexander Wright (Strathallan Prep School) -took first place in Class 441 – Verse Speaking aged 11 or 12 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Isla Sadoudi (Strathallan Prep School) took first place in Class 447 Soutar Poems aged 11 or 12 and was awarded The William Soutar Tassie at Saint John The Baptist Church.Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Perform in Perth pictures: Anna Haddow (Craigclowan) was first place in Class 420 Prepared Reading aged 11 or 12 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Class 452 Burns Poems aged 9 or 10 – left is third place Sunaya Curley and right is first place Madaleine Ettle, both from Strathallan Prep School at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Perform in Perth pictures Millie Nicolson (Viewlands Primary School) took first place in Class 419 Prepared Reading aged 9 or 10 and also first place in Class 429 Bible Reading aged 9 or 10 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Class 350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) performer Rio Boyle (TCSo Auchterarder) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) winner, Amy Schofield (Kinross High School). Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) performer Millie Sexton (Bertha Park High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Perform in Perth pictures include Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) performer Amy Schofield (Kinross High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Class 350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) performer Isla Burns (Perth High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Xylophone Solo (Initial) performer Veer Champinera (Craigclowan Preparatory). Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Perform in Perth pictures include Class 329 Snare Drum Solo (Initial) winner, Lennox Ferguson-Walker (Kinross High) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. 350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) winner, Cameron Coupar (Blairgowrie High), at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Pavlina Ivanova (aged 17 from Perth) with The William Bickford Dow Gold Medal after gaining first place in class 108, Vocal Solo, Girls aged 16 or 17. Pavlina also placed first place in class 114, Vocal Solo – Opera or Ortorio, Boys or Girls aged 16 or 17 at St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Perform in Perth pictures include Class 115 Vocal Solo Popular Song, aged under 18 performers Ben Jarvis (second place) and Rona Barber-Stuart (first place) both from Bertha Park High School at St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Violet Povey (St Stephen’s RC Primary) got a first place in class 241 Flute Solo (Initial) performed at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Georgiana Bryce (Kilgraston School) took first place in class 228 Descant Recorder Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media A long time ago (Friday) in a galaxy far, far away (Perth) ”class 146 – Junior Music is Fun – Anything Goes! – non-competitive” – North Muirton Musicateers and conductor Denise Crichton-Ward at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church, Marshall Place. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Saturday 19th March is the final day of performances. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Perform in Perth back in person as first events kick off 9 best pictures as Perth’s Christmas Wonderland lights up the riverside Prison stay inspires Perth rapper and promoter Alex El Miligy to pursue music passion 10 best pictures of festive fun as Perth switches on Christmas lights