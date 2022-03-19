Perform in Perth: 35 pictures showcasing this year’s annual musical extravaganza

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talented musicians tuned up for the two-week Perform in Perth festival.

And they were delighted to play together in person after Covid restrictions forced last year’s event online.

Children as young as six showcased their abilities on a range of instruments from fiddles, harps and trumpets to bagpipes and drums.

And dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals added to the entertainment.

Adults weren’t left out, with soloists, choirs and other performers all taking to the stage.

Perform In Perth took place at various venues across Perthshire.

And as the final curtain comes down on the fortnight of fun, we bring you some of this years best Perform in Perth pictures.