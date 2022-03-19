Perform in Perth: 35 pictures showcasing this year’s annual musical extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perform in Perth: 35 pictures showcasing this year’s annual musical extravaganza

By Claire Warrender and John Post
March 19 2022, 10.15am
Perform in Perth pictures

Talented musicians tuned up for the two-week Perform in Perth festival.

And they were delighted to play together in person after Covid restrictions forced last year’s event online.

Children as young as six showcased their abilities on a range of instruments from fiddles, harps and trumpets to bagpipes and drums.

And dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals added to the entertainment.

Adults weren’t left out, with soloists, choirs and other performers all taking to the stage.

Perform In Perth took place at various venues across Perthshire.

And as the final curtain comes down on the fortnight of fun, we bring you some of this years best Perform in Perth pictures.

We bring you some of the best Perform in Perth pictures
Perform in Perth competition was held in various locations throughout Perth and Perthshire over a two week period. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include Jessica Gardner from Kinross High School
The Perform in Perth pictures include winner 1st, Class 188, Jessica Gardner, Kinross High School.  Steve Brown / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures include Teddy Dowse-Moore of Comrie Primary School
Class 181, Teddy Dowse-Moore, Comrie Primary. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures include Carmen Siembida and Gregory Bruce
Joint 1st Winner, Class 181, Carmen Siembida, Tulloch Primary and Gregory Bruce, Craigclowan. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures Jessica Gardner
Class 188, Jessica Gardner, Kinross High School. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures of Poppy Donaldson of Comrie Primary School
Winner 1st, Class 187, Poppy Donaldson, Comrie Primary. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures include trumpet soloists
Class 290 Trumpet Solo (intermediate) – front is Joe Rogers (first place) and back left is Eva Young and back right is Corey Smith (both joint second place and all The Community School of Auchterarder). Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jan Kruczynski (St John’s Academy) took first place in class 194 Cello Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Perform in Perth pictures include ”Fair City, Daisy’s Team” during Class T07 – Twirling Group – Tots aged 6 to 8 — North Inch Community Campus. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Sam Jones (Dunbarney Primary School)took first place in class 201 Double Bass Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Holly Laing (Discovery Twirlers) was first place in Class T05 – Twirling Solo – seniors aged 16 and over. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Maddison Mitchell (back left) and Ciaran Muir (right) performed with Kathryn France (not pictured) during Class T09 Twirling Group – Juniors aged 12 – 15 at North Inch Community Campus. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Harris Cooper (Comely Park Primary School) took first place in Class 034 Practice Chanter and was awarded The Perth and District Pipe Band trophy at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Joint first in class 035 Noice Bagpipes under 13 – left is Magnus Cooper and right is James Silcock (both from Comely Park Primary School at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Cclass 036 Novice Bagpipes 13 and over first place Akexander Kelly (Blairgowrie High School) at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Class 11 winners, members of Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing, mixed – 12 and Under – holding the A Y Donaldson Trophy for Scottish Country Dancing at Bankfoot Church Centre. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Alexander Wright (Strathallan Prep School) -took first place in Class 441 – Verse Speaking aged 11 or 12 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Isla Sadoudi (Strathallan Prep School) took first place in Class 447 Soutar Poems aged 11 or 12 and was awarded The William Soutar Tassie at Saint John The Baptist Church.Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures: Anna Haddow (Craigclowan) was first place in Class 420 Prepared Reading aged 11 or 12 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Class 452 Burns Poems aged 9 or 10 – left is third place Sunaya Curley and right is first place Madaleine Ettle, both from Strathallan Prep School at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures Millie Nicolson (Viewlands Primary School) took first place in Class 419 Prepared Reading aged 9 or 10 and also first place in Class 429 Bible Reading aged 9 or 10 at Saint John The Baptist Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Class 350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) performer Rio Boyle (TCSo Auchterarder) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) winner, Amy Schofield (Kinross High School). Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include timpani soloist Millie Sexton
Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) performer Millie Sexton (Bertha Park High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include Amy Schofield of Kinross High School on the timpanis
Perform in Perth pictures include Class 344 Timpani Solo (beginners) performer Amy Schofield (Kinross High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include Isla Burns from Perth High School on the drum kit
Class 350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) performer Isla Burns (Perth High School) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include xylophone performer Verr Champinera
Xylophone Solo (Initial) performer Veer Champinera (Craigclowan Preparatory). Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include drum solo winner Lennox Ferguson-Walker from Kinross High
Perform in Perth pictures include Class 329 Snare Drum Solo (Initial)  winner, Lennox Ferguson-Walker (Kinross High) at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures include drum kit winner Cameron Coupar from Blairgowrie High
350c Drum Kit Solo (Initial) winner, Cameron Coupar (Blairgowrie High), at Elim Pentecostal Church. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perform in Perth pictures inclide Pavlina Ivanova, 17, rom Perth
Pavlina Ivanova (aged 17 from Perth) with The William Bickford Dow Gold Medal after gaining first place in class 108, Vocal Solo, Girls aged 16 or 17. Pavlina also placed first place in class 114, Vocal Solo – Opera or Ortorio, Boys or Girls aged 16 or 17 at St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perform in Perth pictures include singers Ben Jarvis and Rona Barber-Stuart
Perform in Perth pictures include Class 115 Vocal Solo Popular Song, aged under 18 performers Ben Jarvis (second place) and Rona Barber-Stuart (first place) both from Bertha Park High School at St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Violet Povey (St Stephen’s RC Primary) got a first place in class 241 Flute Solo (Initial) performed at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Georgiana Bryce (Kilgraston School) took first place in class 228 Descant Recorder Solo (Beginners) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
A long time ago (Friday) in a galaxy far, far away (Perth) ”class 146 – Junior Music is Fun – Anything Goes! – non-competitive” – North Muirton Musicateers and conductor Denise Crichton-Ward at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church, Marshall Place. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Saturday 19th March is the final day of performances. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier