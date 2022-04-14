Don’t flap – it’s only 2,000 rubber ducks on the River Tay in Perth this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The River Tay in Perth will be deluged by ducks this weekend.

And 2,000 plastic paddlers are to carry the fundraising hopes of local Scouts hoping to make it across the globe for a 2023 South Korean jamboree.

The event takes place on Saturday and is expected to be the biggest duck race Perth has ever seen.

They will be released around 3pm before being recaptured down river.

And family-owned Fair City business Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens has put up a bumper prize pot for the afternoon of aquatic action.

They have pledged £600 of prize money for the event.

It means the owners of the first three ducks across the finish line will receive £300, £200 and £100.

Fundraising for two causes

The event aims to help 11 local young people take up their places at the World Scout Jamboree next year.

The fundraising team hope the event will net more than £4,000 – a big contribution to the £44k needed for the entire group to head to South Korea.

They have set up a Go Fund Me Page for donations that will be shared equally with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens director Fiona Lowry said: “It is always a pleasure to support the local community.

“We are delighted to help the Scouts with their fundraising efforts, as well as supporting The Teenage Cancer Trust, who really go the extra mile for teenagers as they struggle with cancer.”

World’s largest Scout gathering

Explorer Scout leader Stephen Gorton has organised the duck race.

He said: “The World Scout Jamboree is the largest worldwide gathering of Scouts aged 14-17.

“With global challenges that we face together, helping 40,000 young people to develop a better understanding of needs, cultures and beliefs has got to be good for us all.

“Having the support of a community-minded local business like Haddows is a huge help and we cannot thank them enough.”

The jamboree takes place every four years.

It is a 12-day camp packed with festivities celebrating cultures from across the world

A team of volunteers has been gathered to help run Saturday’s event.

They include a fleet of kayakers to ensure any duck trying to make a Tay getaway is recaptured for future use.