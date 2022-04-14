Don’t flap – it’s only 2,000 rubber ducks on the River Tay in Perth this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Don’t flap – it’s only 2,000 rubber ducks on the River Tay in Perth this weekend

By Graham Brown
April 14 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 14 2022, 8.47am
Scouts Emily McGregor, Jamie Gorton and Cameron Anderson with Fiona Lowry and Richard Fraser from The Bathroom Company.
The River Tay in Perth will be deluged by ducks this weekend.

And 2,000 plastic paddlers are to carry the fundraising hopes of local Scouts hoping to make it across the globe for a 2023 South Korean jamboree.

The event takes place on Saturday and is expected to be the biggest duck race Perth has ever seen.

They will be released around 3pm before being recaptured down river.

Scouts Emily McGregor, Jamie Gorton and Cameron Anderson with Richard Fraser and Fiona Lowry of The Bathroom Company.
And family-owned Fair City business Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens has put up a bumper prize pot for the afternoon of aquatic action.

They have pledged £600 of prize money for the event.

It means the owners of the first three ducks across the finish line will receive £300, £200 and £100.

Fundraising for two causes

The event aims to help 11 local young people take up their places at the World Scout Jamboree next year.

The fundraising team hope the event will net more than £4,000 – a big contribution to the £44k needed for the entire group to head to South Korea.

They have set up a Go Fund Me Page for donations that will be shared equally with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens director Fiona Lowry said: “It is always a pleasure to support the local community.

“We are delighted to help the Scouts with their fundraising efforts, as well as supporting The Teenage Cancer Trust, who really go the extra mile for teenagers as they struggle with cancer.”

World’s largest Scout gathering

Explorer Scout leader Stephen Gorton has organised the duck race.

He said: “The World Scout Jamboree is the largest worldwide gathering of Scouts aged 14-17.

“With global challenges that we face together, helping 40,000 young people to develop a better understanding of needs, cultures and beliefs has got to be good for us all.

“Having the support of a community-minded local business like Haddows is a huge help and we cannot thank them enough.”

The jamboree takes place every four years.

It is a 12-day camp packed with festivities celebrating cultures from across the world

A team of volunteers has been gathered to help run Saturday’s event.

They include a fleet of kayakers to ensure any duck trying to make a Tay getaway is recaptured for future use.

