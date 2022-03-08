Perth teen sets sights on South Korea for World Scout Jamboree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth teen hopes to jet off to South Korea next summer for the World Scout Jamboree.

Cameron Anderson, 16, has been selected to be part of the International Service Team (IST) for the 25th event.

He was selected from thousands of applicants from across Britain to be part of the UK contingent.

Cameron has been involved in scouting since the age of six, when he became a Beaver.

He then moved on to the Cubs, Scouts and the Explorers. He is now a young leader helping teach Cubs new skills.

And now, the youngster is hoping to raise £3,000 to be able to jet off in August next year.

The World Scout Jamboree is held every four years in different countries around the world.

This year, it will be attended by over 40,000 Scouts aged 14 to 17.

Fundraising efforts

Cameron will be based in Saemangeum on the South Korean coast for 12 days.

As part of his fundraising efforts, he will host a duck race in April, a Christmas fayre in December, and quiz nights.

Meanwhile, he has set up a fundraising page to collect donations.

Cameron said: “I am incredibly excited for the Jamboree. When I got the acceptance email, I had to read it twice to check I was reading it right.

“People who have been to past Jamborees have told me that they really enjoyed it and that it is a life-changing experience.

“So it will be great fun and I can’t wait to go.”

World Scout Jamboree global network

And Cameron hopes the experience will allow him to expand his network on an international scale.

He added: “I hope to meet some new people when I am there and develop my teamwork and leadership skills, which I can use to improve as a young leader for Cubs.

“I don’t know exactly what I will be doing and I might not even find out until I get to Korea.

“But, in general, I could end up doing any job that contributes to the running of the Jamboree whether that be running a part of an activity or some behind the scenes work.

“There will also be a trip to the capital, Seoul, for the IST.”