Perth teen sets sights on South Korea for World Scout Jamboree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth teen sets sights on South Korea for World Scout Jamboree

By Anita Diouri
March 8 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 10.07am
World Scout Jamboree
Cameron Anderson. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A Perth teen hopes to jet off to South Korea next summer for the World Scout Jamboree.

Cameron Anderson, 16, has been selected to be part of the International Service Team (IST) for the 25th event.

He was selected from thousands of applicants from across Britain to be part of the UK contingent.

World Scout Jamboree
Cameron Anderson. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Cameron has been involved in scouting since the age of six, when he became a Beaver.

He then moved on to the Cubs, Scouts and the Explorers. He is now a young leader helping teach Cubs new skills.

And now, the youngster is hoping to raise £3,000 to be able to jet off in August next year.

The World Scout Jamboree is held every four years in different countries around the world.

This year, it will be attended by over 40,000 Scouts aged 14 to 17.

Fundraising efforts

Cameron will be based in Saemangeum on the South Korean coast for 12 days.

As part of his fundraising efforts, he will host a duck race in April, a Christmas fayre in December, and quiz nights.

Meanwhile, he has set up a fundraising page to collect donations.

World Scout Jamboree
Mum Laura Brymer, Cameron Anderson, brother Ben Morrison, and grandpmother Trisha Riddick. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Cameron said: “I am incredibly excited for the Jamboree. When I got the acceptance email, I had to read it twice to check I was reading it right.

“People who have been to past Jamborees have told me that they really enjoyed it and that it is a life-changing experience.

“So it will be great fun and I can’t wait to go.”

World Scout Jamboree global network

And Cameron hopes the experience will allow him to expand his network on an international scale.

He added: “I hope to meet some new people when I am there and develop my teamwork and leadership skills, which I can use to improve as a young leader for Cubs.

“I don’t know exactly what I will be doing and I might not even find out until I get to Korea.

“But, in general, I could end up doing any job that contributes to the running of the Jamboree whether that be running a part of an activity or some behind the scenes work.

“There will also be a trip to the capital, Seoul, for the IST.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]