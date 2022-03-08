David Gold ‘always prepared’ to play as Arbroath midfielder reveals goal-scoring prophecy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Gold ‘always prepared’ to play as Arbroath midfielder reveals goal-scoring prophecy

By Scott Lorimer
March 8 2022, 8.00am
David Gold is congratulated after scoring what proved to be the winner against Dunfermline.

Arbroath-match winner David Gold has revealed he had a hunch he was going to find the net on Saturday – before he knew he was even playing.

The 29-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the Lichties’ 1-0 win over Dunfermline on Saturday.

It was a rare start for Gold, coming into the team for Craig Wighton who was unavailable to play against his parent club.

Goal-scoring prophecy

And the Gayfield stalwart revealed he didn’t even know he was playing until he arrived at the ground.

“Sometimes I get a wee feeling that I’m going to go and score,” he said.

“I didn’t even know I was in the team.

“I’d said to a couple of my pals before that I had a feeling I’d go and score.

“I don’t score too many, so when I do score then I need to enjoy it.

“Jack’s a powerful runner and he’s good with the ball. As soon as I saw Mikey flick it on and Jack got on to it, I knew exactly where he was going.

“Then I thought I’d chance my luck. Fortunately, it came my way.

“It was quite nice to get the goal but the three points is the main thing.”

‘Always prepared’

The weekend game was an eighth start of the campaign for Gold, who has been used more as a substitute to replace tiring legs.

He admits to his frustrations at having to watch on from the side, but is always ready when called upon.

David Gold’s early strike was enough to separate the sides.

“I want to play every game, so it has been a bit frustrating for me of late,” Gold said.

“I’d like to consider myself a good pro, so whether I’m in the team or not I like to get myself focused.

“Purely because I’ve been with [Dick Campbell] for seven years, so you never know.

“You always have to prepare right.”

No title talk just yet

While much is being made of the part-timer’s league campaign so far, Gold admits he is starting to tire of all the title chat and would prefer to do his talking on the pitch.

Next up for the table-topping Lichties is Inverness in the Highlands and that is all he is focusing on.

“We don’t talk about it much,” he said of Arbroath’s chances of winning the league.

David Gold in action against Dunfermline.

“You do have to try and enjoy it, but it is a bit of a pain as well.

“It’s every other conversation but it’s not really what we’re about.

“We’ve got a bit game next week so we can’t look further than that and we have to pay respect to Inverness.

“It’s positive, we’re top of the league, so the guys do have to enjoy that.

“It’s a release for the boys – we graft all week so we need to enjoy ourselves.”

