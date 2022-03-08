David Gold ‘always prepared’ to play as Arbroath midfielder reveals goal-scoring prophecy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath-match winner David Gold has revealed he had a hunch he was going to find the net on Saturday – before he knew he was even playing.

The 29-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the Lichties’ 1-0 win over Dunfermline on Saturday.

It was a rare start for Gold, coming into the team for Craig Wighton who was unavailable to play against his parent club.

Goal-scoring prophecy

And the Gayfield stalwart revealed he didn’t even know he was playing until he arrived at the ground.

“Sometimes I get a wee feeling that I’m going to go and score,” he said.

“I didn’t even know I was in the team.

“I’d said to a couple of my pals before that I had a feeling I’d go and score.

“I don’t score too many, so when I do score then I need to enjoy it.

“Jack’s a powerful runner and he’s good with the ball. As soon as I saw Mikey flick it on and Jack got on to it, I knew exactly where he was going.

“Then I thought I’d chance my luck. Fortunately, it came my way.

“It was quite nice to get the goal but the three points is the main thing.”

‘Always prepared’

The weekend game was an eighth start of the campaign for Gold, who has been used more as a substitute to replace tiring legs.

He admits to his frustrations at having to watch on from the side, but is always ready when called upon.

“I want to play every game, so it has been a bit frustrating for me of late,” Gold said.

“I’d like to consider myself a good pro, so whether I’m in the team or not I like to get myself focused.

“Purely because I’ve been with [Dick Campbell] for seven years, so you never know.

“You always have to prepare right.”

No title talk just yet

While much is being made of the part-timer’s league campaign so far, Gold admits he is starting to tire of all the title chat and would prefer to do his talking on the pitch.

Next up for the table-topping Lichties is Inverness in the Highlands and that is all he is focusing on.

“We don’t talk about it much,” he said of Arbroath’s chances of winning the league.

“You do have to try and enjoy it, but it is a bit of a pain as well.

“It’s every other conversation but it’s not really what we’re about.

“We’ve got a bit game next week so we can’t look further than that and we have to pay respect to Inverness.

“It’s positive, we’re top of the league, so the guys do have to enjoy that.

“It’s a release for the boys – we graft all week so we need to enjoy ourselves.”