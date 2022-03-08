LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards’ broken nose was unfortunate – these things happen when you’re centre back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’ve had a few sore knocks, like Ryan Edwards had, from strikers.

It’s tough because everybody uses their arms to jump. When you slow things down things can look worse than they are.

I don’t think there was any intent from Ellis Simms. They are big lads and things like that are always going to happen.

I’m a bit old school when it comes to things like that.

If you’re a centre-half you are going to get a few sore ones in the face every now and again.

It’s unfortunate for United because he is a massive player for them. Hopefully he won’t be out for a while, but at least they have a few days before their next game.

He is a massive player for the Tangerines and will play a vital role in their quest for Europe. But there are a number of teams vying for that fourth spot.

It’s amazing how close the middle of the Premiership is.

The top six is going to go right to the wire. I’m sure we’ll see a totally different top and bottom six in a few weeks’ time.

It’s exciting but probably not great for those involved, including United. The league is that tight, goal difference could come into factor.

Tam Courts’ side have shown they have determination but I think there is something just not quite happening for them.

They are getting into good positions but just not able to kill them off.

Something is lacking at the moment.

They are in a decent position but there is no doubt that there are going to be a few battles for them over the next few weeks, including the cup game against Celtic on Monday.