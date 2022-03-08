LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards’ broken nose was unfortunate – these things happen when you’re centre back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards’ broken nose was unfortunate – these things happen when you’re centre back

By Lee Wilkie
March 8 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 10.18am
Lee Wilkie believes Ryan Edwards was unfortunate to have broken his nose.
I’ve had a few sore knocks, like Ryan Edwards had, from strikers.

It’s tough because everybody uses their arms to jump. When you slow things down things can look worse than they are.

I don’t think there was any intent from Ellis Simms. They are big lads and things like that are always going to happen.

Ryan Edwards was substituted after his clash with Ellis Simms
I’m a bit old school when it comes to things like that.

If you’re a centre-half you are going to get a few sore ones in the face every now and again.

It’s unfortunate for United because he is a massive player for them. Hopefully he won’t be out for a while, but at least they have a few days before their next game.

He is a massive player for the Tangerines and will play a vital role in their quest for Europe. But there are a number of teams vying for that fourth spot.

It’s amazing how close the middle of the Premiership is.

The top six is going to go right to the wire. I’m sure we’ll see a totally different top and bottom six in a few weeks’ time.

It’s exciting but probably not great for those involved, including United. The league is that tight, goal difference could come into factor.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts
Tam Courts’ side have shown they have determination but I think there is something just not quite happening for them.

They are getting into good positions but just not able to kill them off.

Something is lacking at the moment.

They are in a decent position but there is no doubt that there are going to be a few battles for them over the next few weeks, including the cup game against Celtic on Monday.

