Nicky Clark still targeting European football as Dundee United scrap it out for top 6 place

Nicky Clark believes it would be a ‘massive achievement’ if Dundee United secured European football for next season.

United dropped out of the top six with a 2-2 draw with Hearts on Saturday.

But they remain in touching distance with FIVE teams within a point of fourth-placed Hibernian.

With just three games before the split, Clark knows the clock is ticking down on United’s European ambitions.

They face trips to St Mirren and Hibs and a Dundee derby at Tannadice before the split.

But Clark still has Europe on his mind.

When asked if United were targeting a European place, Clark said: “Definitely.

“This is a massive club and the fans expect it. We expect it, the staff expect it.

“That’s the aim but it’s tough when you see how tight the league is.

“It’s hard because everyone beats everyone. We just need to concentrate on ourselves and know how big the next couple of games are.

“But that’s the aim – to get us in that (European) spot.

“It’s still in our hands.

“We need to win the next couple of games and push for top six. We’ve been aiming for that since the start of the season.

“We missed out last season but a point and are committed to getting it this season.

Hearts scored a DRAMATIC late equaliser against Dundee United as the sides fought out a pulsating 2-2 draw 🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cJXPWmrEXK — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 5, 2022

“It would be massive if we could get into Europe.

“You want to play at the highest level you possibly can. It would be incredible to get there but we don’t want to look too far forward.

“We need to win our games first and make sure we get in the top six.”

Nicky Clark: I can’t wait for Celtic clash

Meanwhile, Clark is relishing the prospect of facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final next week.

Celtic travel to Tannadice a week on Monday for a last eight clash under the Tannadice lights.

And after beating Rangers and drawing with both halves of the Old Firm this term, Clark has no reason to be fearful of the Glasgow giants.

“We look forward to it,” said Clark.

“It’s a cup game and anything can happen. I’m sure this place will be rocking and we’ve got three sides of the stadium.

“We are looking forward to that and hoping we can progress through to the next round.”