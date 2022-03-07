Nicky Clark still targeting European football as Dundee United scrap it out for top 6 place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Clark still targeting European football as Dundee United scrap it out for top 6 place

By Ewan Smith
March 7 2022, 8.00am
Nicky Clark is keen to shoot Dundee United into Europe
Nicky Clark is keen to shoot Dundee United into Europe

Nicky Clark believes it would be a ‘massive achievement’ if Dundee United secured European football for next season.

United dropped out of the top six with a 2-2 draw with Hearts on Saturday.

But they remain in touching distance with FIVE teams within a point of fourth-placed Hibernian.

With just three games before the split, Clark knows the clock is ticking down on United’s European ambitions.

They face trips to St Mirren and Hibs and a Dundee derby at Tannadice before the split.

Nicky Clark enjoyed celebrating his penalty strike against Hearts

But Clark still has Europe on his mind.

When asked if United were targeting a European place, Clark said: “Definitely.

“This is a massive club and the fans expect it. We expect it, the staff expect it.

“That’s the aim but it’s tough when you see how tight the league is.

“It’s hard because everyone beats everyone. We just need to concentrate on ourselves and know how big the next couple of games are.

Dundee United have some huge games coming up

“But that’s the aim – to get us in that (European) spot.

“It’s still in our hands.

“We need to win the next couple of games and push for top six. We’ve been aiming for that since the start of the season.

“We missed out last season but a point and are committed to getting it this season.

“It would be massive if we could get into Europe.

“You want to play at the highest level you possibly can. It would be incredible to get there but we don’t want to look too far forward.

“We need to win our games first and make sure we get in the top six.”

Nicky Clark: I can’t wait for Celtic clash

Dundee United have fared well against Celtic this term

Meanwhile, Clark is relishing the prospect of facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final next week.

Celtic travel to Tannadice a week on Monday for a last eight clash under the Tannadice lights.

And after beating Rangers and drawing with both halves of the Old Firm this term, Clark has no reason to be fearful of the Glasgow giants.

“We look forward to it,” said Clark.

“It’s a cup game and anything can happen. I’m sure this place will be rocking and we’ve got three sides of the stadium.

“We are looking forward to that and hoping we can progress through to the next round.”

