EXCLUSIVE: Calum Butcher slams ‘poor’ challenge as Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards nurses broken nose

Calum Butcher has slammed the ‘poor’ challenge that left Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards with a broken nose against Hearts.

Edwards was forced off after 44 minutes of United’s 2-2 draw with Hearts with blood pouring down his face after a challenge with Ellis Simms.

Simms was booked by referee Willie Collum following the incident.

But with replays appearing to show the Hearts striker catching Edwards with an elbow, Butcher believes there should have been harsher punishment.

“I’m disappointed in the challenge, if I’m honest,” Butcher told Courier Sport.

“It’s pretty poor. I thought the referee would have seen it and dealt with it a little bit differently.

“But it is what it is. His nose doesn’t look great.

“I think he has a broken nose and it look pretty bad but Ryan’s a strong lad and he’ll get on with it.

“When you see a team-mate with that much blood on his face then you realise there is a situation that should have been dealt with a little bit better.

“But the game went on and we showed really good character to get back into it.

“Ryan doesn’t shy away from anything. He’s a tough character. He’ll bounce back from this and will be back involved very soon.”

Calum Butcher: Ryan Edwards is a real leader

Edwards has been outstanding for United this season.

And with Celtic due to visit Tannadice in next Monday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final, Butcher hopes the skipper will make his return.

With Charlie Mulgrew also out, Butcher starred alongside youngsters Lewis Neilson and Ross Graham in the second half of Saturday’s draw.

“The game throws things at you sometimes and you just have to deal with it,” added Butcher.

“I try to lead the boys as well as I can. It doesn’t matter who is next to you, you try to do that.

“But they are both really good young players who listen and want to do well.

“It’s not hard when you have good players next to you.

“All the credit goes to them for their performances. I just do my job try to inspire or lead in difficult situations.

“We want Ryan back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“He takes things straight on the chin. He’s a real leader. and that’s how you want your captain to be.”