Perthshire man appeals for help to find late mum’s lost ring

By Katy Scott
April 16 2022, 10.04am
Scott's son Ewan holding his gran's ring as he slept on her chest as a baby.
A Blairgowrie man is appealing to the public for help after his late mum’s ring was lost in Perth.

Scott Skinner, 55, has worn his mother’s wedding ring on a chain around his neck since she recently passed away.

Phamie Skinner died on Monday aged 90 years old and left her wedding ring to Scott, her youngest of seven children.

However Scott’s chain tragically broke and the ring fell off in Perth on Friday.

He is now appealing to the public for help in recovering the sentimental object.

‘She always said I would eventually get the ring’

Scott said: “My mum had arthritis so she couldn’t wear the ring for the last 20 years.

“It got quite bad when I was young and because I got it off her finger, she always said I would eventually get the ring.”

After returning home on Friday, Scott discovered the ring had fallen off the chain.

He said: “I just got home and discovered it had snapped.

“The chain had got stuck in my t-shirt but the wedding ring had fell off, so I went back through to Perth when I realised.

“I was crawling on the floors at B&M and Tesco to find it, and I left my number in Currys in case someone hands it in.”

perthshire lost wedding ring
Scott has appealed to the public for help finding his late mum’s lost wedding ring.

Scott asks anyone who finds the ring to take it to Perth Police Station or reply to his appeal on Facebook.

So far his post has been shared over 270 times.

He added: “If they take it there or contact me on Facebook, I could get in touch to get it back and there would be a reward.

“It’s a small gold ring – it’s really thin and doesn’t weigh that much.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by folk reaching out and lots of people have shared the post, but I haven’t found it yet.”

