Death of boy, 2, at Perthshire house treated as unexplained By Emma Duncan May 10 2022, 4.43pm Updated: May 10 2022, 5.06pm A police van parked on High Street, Rattray, on Tuesday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Sheku Bayoh inquiry gets under way seven years after Kirkcaldy man’s death Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian Murder inquiry as man dies after attack on city street RS McColl: The Scotland football hero who swapped corners for corner shops