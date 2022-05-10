6 exciting jobs you can get in Scotland with an engineering qualification

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you love problem solving, taking things apart and rebuilding them, and figuring out how to improve many of the things we use in everyday life you might be an engineer at heart!

Fife College student David Nicoll, who is currently working on his HND in Mechanical Engineering, said: “My interest in engineering stems from my love of fixing and building things. Taking things apart and rebuilding. It was this that made me determined to carve a career in engineering.”

Most of the world around us has been shaped by engineers – from the cars we drive to the roads we drive on to the energy that it takes to power a vehicle and the homes we travel to.

Fife College knows how important engineering is to our communities, which is why they offer a whole host of courses designed for people looking to start, or make a change in, their career.

Engineering courses that work for you

From starter course through to HNCs, HNDs and degree pathways, there are a lot of ways you can gain qualifications locally in a way that suits your life and budget.

The college even offers Modern Apprenticeships so you can learn and build up vital work experience at the same time as studying, which can put you in good stead for the future.

But it’s not just about getting a qualification, it’s about preparing for life beyond education and figuring out the right way to reach your dream career. So what can you do with an engineering qualification?

Here are six engineering jobs you could get in Scotland with an engineering qualification from Fife College…

1. Electric vehicle technician – the driving world is fast going electric and in order to keep things moving, there is a real need for people qualified to maintain and repair electric vehicles. Modern engineering qualifications – whether focused on electric vehicles specifically or electrics and electronics generally – are an essential way to meet that skills gap and keep cars on the road.

2. Wind turbine engineer – with the government targets around renewable energy (and wind power in particular), we need the right people doing the work to keep the lights on for us all! Wind turbine engineers are vital in the installation and upkeep of wind farms, both on and offshore, and with the shift away from traditional energy sources, it’s a fast-growing and innovative sector to be in.

3. Robotics engineer – yes robots, but maybe not the kind you are thinking about. With an increasing need for automation in factories and other workplaces, robotics engineers are the people who build the machines and systems in fields like food production and car manufacturing.

4. Offshore welder – take to the dizzy heights of oil rigs or wind turbines to carry out much-needed repairs and maintenance with a job as an offshore welder. You can travel the world, earn great money and be part of the essential energy supply chain.

5. Marine electrical engineer – if dry land isn’t your thing, you can take to the seas on board a ship as part of the engineering team. A marine electrical engineer is in charge of making sure that all things electrical (from radar systems to phones to lights) are all in tiptop shape before, during and after voyages.

6. Construction engineer – if you want to make a career out of helping people connect and improving our physical environment, engineering can get you there. Buildings and bridges (and the roads that run over them) are vital for our supply chain and to allow people to meet each other and keep our economy growing.

David added: “There are many jobs and careers I’d love to do but the main ambition is to become an offshore wind turbine technician or mechanical maintenance engineer.”

Working closely with engineers in the industry and universities

Fife College works closely with local businesses and industries to ensure that students get qualifications and training that really means something in the working world.

The college also recently partnered with the University of Cambridge to become a training lead in Scotland for their innovative new digital manufacturing project.

Delivered by the university’s Institute for Manufacturing (IfM), the ‘Digital Manufacturing on a Shoestring’ programme is developing design guidelines, standards, and interactive software which will help enable small manufacturers to develop low-cost digital solutions from a catalogue of “shoestring-ready” hardware and software technologies.

Investing in engineers of the future in Scotland

Fife College has invested over £400,000 on a range of engineering equipment which allows students to learn about the latest manufacturing technology being used.

This makes them the first college in Scotland to buy in such a significant range of equipment for students provides students with the most realistic and high-quality training environment available.

With engineering changing all the time and an ever-increasing pace, this new technology will help make sure that students are equipped with the skills needed to work in any modern workplace.

Find out more about the many engineering courses on offer at Fife College by visiting Fife College website.