Police say missing Alyth man was last seen in Dundee

Police say a man reported missing from Alyth was last seen in Dundee.

Christopher Gallagher, 30, was known to have been in the West End of the city at around 3.10pm on Monday.

But he has not been seen since and Police Scotland says his family are “increasingly concerned”.

Christopher is described as being 5ft 4in tall, and of slim build.

He has short brown hair with a full beard, blue eyes and fair skin. He also has a tattoo on the left of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Missing man may have travelled to Glasgow

Christopher has connections to the Glasgow area and it is believed he may have travelled there or to West Dunbartonshire.

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “It is concerning for Christopher to have left without letting anyone know where he is going.

“His family are growing increasingly concerned.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen him, knows his whereabouts or has any information to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2487 of May 9.”