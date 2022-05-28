Retired Errol NHS worker’s ‘life-changing’ £30k Postcode Lottery win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired NHS worker from the Carse of Gowrie has described a £30,000 win in the Postcode Lottery as “life-changing”.

Morag Beveridge from Errol is one of two people in the village celebrating after sharing the £60,000 pot.

The 62-year-old says she “could not believe it” when she received her cheque after her postcode PH2 7ST was drawn.

The other recipient of the cash has chosen to stay anonymous.

Morag celebrated with her husband of 42 years, Andrew, when she found out how much she had won.

‘I’m still pinching myself’

Morag, who was a senior nurse for NHS Fife for 32 years, said: “It’s so surreal. I still can’t believe it’s happened.

“I’m still pinching myself that Danyl Johnson has come here and handed me a cheque.

“It means so much, we can help our two kids.

“It’ll just be amazing, it’s life-changing for us.”

Andrew, who worked as a watch manager with the fire service for 32 years, described the win as “mind-blowing”.

A nice time away in the caravan would be great, where we don’t have to worry about anything

And the couple, who now run their own campsite, are planning to spend some of the cash on a caravan holiday.

Andrew said: “A nice time away in the caravan would be great, where we don’t have to worry about anything.

“We can go where we want, eat what we want, drink what we want and do what we want, when we want.”

Camping is close to the couple’s hearts.

Pair built own campsite

“When we moved up here we had this big field and wondered what we could do with it,” Morag said.

“So, we decided to build a campsite.

“We’ve caravanned all our married life and we’ve used these types of sites, so we knew people used them.

“That’s what we did, and we built it all ourselves.”

The couple’s celebration of their win was simple, they treated themselves to an Indian takeaway for their dinner.

Danyl, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “I’m thrilled for our winners in Errol today, a big congratulations to them.

“I’m sure they’ll celebrate tonight and I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”