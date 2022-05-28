Retired Errol NHS worker’s ‘life-changing’ £30k Postcode Lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retired Errol NHS worker’s ‘life-changing’ £30k Postcode Lottery win

By Emma Duncan
May 28 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 28 2022, 10.29am

A retired NHS worker from the Carse of Gowrie has described a £30,000 win in the Postcode Lottery as “life-changing”.

Morag Beveridge from Errol is one of two people in the village celebrating after sharing the £60,000 pot.

The 62-year-old says she “could not believe it” when she received her cheque after her postcode PH2 7ST was drawn.

The other recipient of the cash has chosen to stay anonymous.

Morag celebrated with her husband of 42 years, Andrew, when she found out how much she had won.

‘I’m still pinching myself’

Morag, who was a senior nurse for NHS Fife for 32 years, said: “It’s so surreal. I still can’t believe it’s happened.

“I’m still pinching myself that Danyl Johnson has come here and handed me a cheque.

“It means so much, we can help our two kids.

“It’ll just be amazing, it’s life-changing for us.”

Andrew, who worked as a watch manager with the fire service for 32 years, described the win as “mind-blowing”.

A nice time away in the caravan would be great, where we don’t have to worry about anything

And the couple, who now run their own campsite, are planning to spend some of the cash on a caravan holiday.

Andrew said: “A nice time away in the caravan would be great, where we don’t have to worry about anything.

“We can go where we want, eat what we want, drink what we want and do what we want, when we want.”

Camping is close to the couple’s hearts.

Pair built own campsite

“When we moved up here we had this big field and wondered what we could do with it,” Morag said.

“So, we decided to build a campsite.

“We’ve caravanned all our married life and we’ve used these types of sites, so we knew people used them.

“That’s what we did, and we built it all ourselves.”

The pair say the money will be life-changing.

The couple’s celebration of their win was simple, they treated themselves to an Indian takeaway for their dinner.

Danyl, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “I’m thrilled for our winners in Errol today, a big congratulations to them.

“I’m sure they’ll celebrate tonight and I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

