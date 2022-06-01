Fines dished out to drivers ignoring Blairgowrie school traffic ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fines have been dished out to people flouting a driving ban around a Perthshire school.

Police say an increasing number of people are ignoring the exclusion zone around Blairgowrie Community Campus, which bans most traffic at peak school times.

The ban was imposed by Perth and Kinross Council last year.

It was hoped it would help children safely cross roads and walk around the campus, as well as encourage walking and cycling to school.

Traffic is banned from the streets around the school between 8am and 9.15am and 2.20pm and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

Permit and blue badge holders are exempt.

But Police Scotland issued a statement said they have issued “several” tickets to drivers flouting the rules.

They could not confirm how many fines were given when asked.

Drivers ‘failing to comply’

The statement said: “Police, local schools and Perth and Kinross Council have communicated with residents and parents regarding this in an attempt to educate people about the exclusion zone.

“However, we have received recent reports of increasing numbers of motorists failing to comply with the exclusion zone.

“As a result, enforcement will now be carried out on motorists who continue to ignore the exclusion zone.

“Officers from the Blairgowrie Community Team attended and issued several tickets to offending motorists.

“The area will continue to be monitored.

“Please obey the restrictions, which are in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending the schools as well as local residents.”

Widespread problem

Exclusion zones have been imposed elsewhere in Tayside and have been met with similar resistance.

Perth residents recently called people ignoring the rules around Inchview Primary School “a disgrace”.

In Broughty Ferry, a child was hit by a car last year, just days after a head teacher warned parents against flouting road safety restrictions.