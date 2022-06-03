Police investigating whisky theft from Perth house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Perth are investigating the theft of whisky from a house in Perth.

The spirits were taken from a property in Isla Road but police refused to say what kind of whisky was taken, or how many bottles were taken.

The items were taken between May 22 and May 24.

A police spokesperson would only say the items taken are “believed to be around the value of hundreds of pounds”.

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of theft from a property on Isla Road, Perth at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 24 May, 2022.

“Enquiries into the theft are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 1661 of May 24.”