Man found dead at a property in Perth By Emma Duncan June 5 2022, 2.08pm Updated: June 5 2022, 3.54pm Allison Crescent in Perth. A man was found dead at a property in Perth on Thursday. Officers were called to the city's Allison Crescent at 11.30pm. They were initially responding to a report of concern for a person. The man, aged 39, was then pronounced dead at the scene. A force spokesperson has said the death is not being treated as suspicious. No details on the man's identity have been released. Police Scotland A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.30pm on Thursday, June 2, police attended at a property in Allison Crescent, Perth following a report of a concern for a person. "A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The death is not being treated as suspicious. "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."