Man found dead at a property in Perth

A man was found dead at a property in Perth on Thursday.

Officers were called to the city’s Allison Crescent at 11.30pm.

They were initially responding to a report of concern for a person.

The man, aged 39, was then pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesperson has said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

No details on the man’s identity have been released.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Thursday, June 2, police attended at a property in Allison Crescent, Perth following a report of a concern for a person.

“A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”