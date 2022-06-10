Fire fighters battle blaze on top floor of Perth flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called on Friday evening after a fire broke out on the top floor of a block of flats in Perth.

Scottish Fire and Rescue, Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance were all in attendance at the fire on Ballantine Place.

There is still no confirmation if anyone has been injured in the blaze which broke out shortly after 7pm.

However, it is believed that all residents of the three storey block of flats were safely evacuated.

One eyewitness described chaotic scenes with fire fighters using breathing apparatus at the blaze.

Thick black smoke

He said: “There was thick black smoke everywhere. It looked really bad.

“I could see four fire engines, two ambulances and loads of police. I also saw fire fighters wearing breathing equipment go into the building.

“There were a lot of people standing in the street watching what was going on, including people who live in the building.

“The street is a dead end and police closed off the only entry to the street.

“I hope everyone is alright. It looks bad.”

Fire engines in attendance

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 7.12pm due to fire in a block of flats in Ballantine Place. The fire is in the top floor of the three storey building.

“There have been numerous reports of significant smoke.

“Four fire appliances were at the scene including three engines and one height unit.

“Breathing equipment is being used by fire fighters. We understand that they managed to safely evacuate residents.

“We left the scene at around 10pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are currently at the scene supporting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. We have no further information at this stage.”