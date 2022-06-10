Fire fighters battle blaze on top floor of Perth flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fire fighters battle blaze on top floor of Perth flat

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 10 2022, 8.25pm Updated: June 11 2022, 8.40am
Fire fighters at a fire in Ballantine Place, Perth.
Fire fighters at a fire in Ballantine Place, Perth.

Emergency services were called on Friday evening after a fire broke out on the top floor of a block of flats in Perth.

Scottish Fire and Rescue, Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance were all in attendance at the fire on Ballantine Place.

There is still no confirmation if anyone has been injured in the blaze which broke out shortly after 7pm.

However, it is believed that all residents of the three storey block of flats were safely evacuated.

One eyewitness described chaotic scenes with fire fighters using breathing apparatus at the blaze.

Thick black smoke

He said: “There was thick black smoke everywhere. It looked really bad.

“I could see four fire engines, two ambulances and loads of police. I also saw fire fighters wearing breathing equipment go into the building.

Fire fighters used ladders to reach the property. Pics Stewart Coupar.

“There were a lot of people standing in the street watching what was going on, including people who live in the building.

“The street is a dead end and police closed off the only entry to the street.

“I hope everyone is alright. It looks bad.”

Fire engines in attendance

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 7.12pm due to fire in a block of flats in Ballantine Place. The fire is in the top floor of the three storey building.

“There have been numerous reports of significant smoke.

Fire fighters at the scene.

“Four fire appliances were at the scene including three engines and one height unit.

“Breathing equipment is being used by fire fighters. We understand that they managed to safely evacuate residents.

“We left the scene at around 10pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are currently at the scene supporting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. We have no further information at this stage.”

Breathing apparatus had to be used.
Four fire appliances, two ambulances and several police vehicles were at the scene.

