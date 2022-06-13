Two people in hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A90 near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two people in hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A90 near Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 13 2022, 6.42am Updated: June 13 2022, 10.33am
Police at the scene of the A90 closure. Image: Police Scotland.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash on the A90 near Dundee.

A man and a woman were injured in the two-vehicle collision between Dundee and Longforgan, near Invergowrie.

The southbound side of the dual carriageway remains closed following the incident, which happened just after 1am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance after a crash involving two vehicles which happened around 1.05am on Monday.

Police at the scene of the collision.

“A man and a woman have been taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

One lane of the northbound side was also shut but had reopened by 7.55am.

Diversion routes have been put in place via the A923 to Coupar Angus, or the A92 Tay Road Bridge.

One local described the traffic situation as “chaos”.

He said: “The low road is basically a solid line of traffic from Invergowrie through Kingoodie to at least Longforgan.

“They have road closed signs at the start of Invergowrie Main Street on the bypass but people are ignoring them.

“Big lorries are trying to get along the low road but it’s not really wide enough.”

