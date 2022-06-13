Two people in hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A90 near Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash on the A90 near Dundee.

A man and a woman were injured in the two-vehicle collision between Dundee and Longforgan, near Invergowrie.

The southbound side of the dual carriageway remains closed following the incident, which happened just after 1am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance after a crash involving two vehicles which happened around 1.05am on Monday.

“A man and a woman have been taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

One lane of the northbound side was also shut but had reopened by 7.55am.

Diversion routes have been put in place via the A923 to Coupar Angus, or the A92 Tay Road Bridge.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️10:10 A90 – DUNDEE The Southbound carriageway of the #A90 remains closed between the Swallow Roundabout and Longforgan following a serious collision. Northbound into Dundee is still slow into Dundee, but both lanes are open.#takecare pic.twitter.com/hk8Sy9rHCf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 13, 2022

One local described the traffic situation as “chaos”.

He said: “The low road is basically a solid line of traffic from Invergowrie through Kingoodie to at least Longforgan.

“They have road closed signs at the start of Invergowrie Main Street on the bypass but people are ignoring them.

“Big lorries are trying to get along the low road but it’s not really wide enough.”