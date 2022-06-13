‘Inspirational’ teachers awarded in Perth for their efforts during Covid-19 pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

‘Inspirational’ teachers awarded in Perth for their efforts during Covid-19 pandemic

By Michael Alexander
June 13 2022, 6.00pm
Full Chalk Talks team with medals and Fellowships: At back from left to right: Keith Turner, Jacqueline Smith, Shiv Das, Carl Phillips, Gill Dean, Alex Wylie. At front: Alastair McConnell and Jennifer McLean
Full Chalk Talks team with medals and Fellowships: At back from left to right: Keith Turner, Jacqueline Smith, Shiv Das, Carl Phillips, Gill Dean, Alex Wylie. At front: Alastair McConnell and Jennifer McLean

Teachers who were at the forefront of providing free virtual geography lessons for secondary school pupils stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic have been awarded medals by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

The Tivy Education Medal has been presented to a group of volunteers and inspirational teachers, for their collective work during the pandemic.

When Covid-19 struck, there were very limited learning resources for students during lockdown.

RSGS pulled together a small team of teachers and film makers to try and help.

The team created 26 virtual Chalk Talks lessons covering the entire National 5 and Higher Geography curriculum, from glaciers to coasts, cities to deserts, and everything in between.

All guests at the event including medallists with friends and family

Collectively, the lessons had a fantastic response, accumulating over 35,000 views on RSGS YouTube, and remain a popular online resource despite restrictions now easing.

Who were the teachers?

The team behind the lessons included Alastair McConnell, Jennifer McLean, Gill Dean, Keith Turner, Alex Wylie, Carl Phillips, Jacqueline Smith, and Shiv Das.

The presentation saw them each awarded medals and RSGS Honorary Fellowship for their “exemplary and inspirational contribution to teaching”.

It also acknowledged their incredible response during the pandemic, taking on extra work to deliver this public resource when so many were already struggling to adapt to the drastic and changing circumstances of the Covid-19 lockdown.

They had many challenges to overcome, not least their own personal adjustment to lockdown and individual workloads, whilst also solving the host of logistical and practical constraints thrown up by Covid restrictions.

VIDEO: Royal Scottish Geographical Society Chalk Talks offer free virtual geography lessons to Scottish pupils

The staff from Dollar Academy, Morrison’s Academy, Boroughmuir High School, Speyside High School, and Kilgraston School, were welcomed at a special event at RSGS headquarters in Perth on Saturday by RSGS Board Vice-Chair Professor Ken Muir.

Professor Muir said: “The Chalk Talks free online geography lessons at National 5 and Higher have set the standard for others to follow in providing virtual learning resources in Scottish schools.

“The award of RSGS’s Tivy Medal to the creators of the Chalk Talks recognises their tremendous professional commitment and creativity in supporting geography students and their teachers.

“The high quality and engaging videos they have helped us produce were much used by geography teachers and students during the pandemic, and provide a superb resource as we move to a world of increased digital learning.”

Gill Dean of Dollar Academy during a Chalk Talk lesson

Dollar Academy Head of Geography and Chair of RSGS Education Committee, Alastair McConnell said: “These videos were put together during some of the tightest Covid restrictions, when teachers, parents and pupils were all under the greatest pressure to continue educational provision.

“I hope in some way they eased this burden and that they continue to prove useful as we return to normality.

“I am delighted that the teachers who gave their time have been recognised in this way and I would like to thank all of the RSGS membership who contributed to the fundraising that made this possible.”

