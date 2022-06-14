A9 reopens in both directions at Pitlochry following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 was restricted in both directions at Pitlochry following a crash.

Traffic Scotland reported the collision in Perthshire just before 2.40pm on Tuesday.

The trunk road was restricted for over two hours.

Traffic was heavy in both directions with drivers urged to use caution on approach and allow for potential delays.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the collision had been cleared and the road reopened by 4.50pm.

Locals reported seeing police and an ambulance in attendance at the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.

NEW❗️ ⌚️14:38 #A9 Pitlochry Restricted in both directions at Pitlochry due to a collision⚠️ Traffic beginning to build in both directions @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6LUFiQjkWF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 14, 2022