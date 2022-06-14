A9 reopens in both directions at Pitlochry following crash By Katy Scott June 14 2022, 3.19pm Updated: June 14 2022, 5.06pm The A9 near Pitlochry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A9 was restricted in both directions at Pitlochry following a crash. Traffic Scotland reported the collision in Perthshire just before 2.40pm on Tuesday. The trunk road was restricted for over two hours. Traffic was heavy in both directions with drivers urged to use caution on approach and allow for potential delays. Traffic Scotland confirmed the collision had been cleared and the road reopened by 4.50pm. Locals reported seeing police and an ambulance in attendance at the scene. Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment. More to follow. NEW❗️ ⌚️14:38 #A9 Pitlochry Restricted in both directions at Pitlochry due to a collision⚠️ Traffic beginning to build in both directions @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6LUFiQjkWF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Man dies after crash involving car and agricultural vehicles Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks A9 closed southbound at Luncarty after two-car crash