Thieves steal motorbike in Alyth ram-raid during spate of Tayside-wide garage break-ins

By James Simpson and Neil Henderson
June 16 2022, 6.47pm Updated: June 16 2022, 9.24pm
The Aprilia RSV 1000 was stolen from the Alyth Garage on Cambridge Street.
A motorbike has been stolen from a Perthshire garage in the latest in a string of attacks on Tayside businesses.

Garages across the region have been broken into in recent weeks, including in Dundee, Birkhill, Fowlis, Invergowrie, Kinross and Monifieth.

Alyth Garage was the latest to be targeted on Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Street premises was broken into at around 2am and a motorbike worth £5,000 was stolen.

The Alyth Garage owner – who asked not to be named – said his own Aprilia RSV 1000 had been taken.

The garage boss believes the collectors’ bike is now in Dundee after a recent sighting on the Kingsway.

‘White car ram-raided the doors’

He said: “I’ve had this garage for 14 years and we’ve never had anything like this before.

“As far as we’ve been told a white car has been used to ram-raid the doors of the building.

“I wouldn’t say the garage was turned over but they’ve taken the bike and four sets of car keys.

“Seven sets were taken in total but three were found on the pavement.

“No cars were stolen and we’ve been working to get the other keys replaced.”

The garage owner think he has been deliberately targeted and is aware of more break-ins in Meigle and Coupar Angus.

He added: “The neighbours saw the car reversing back into the garage doors.

“There was visible damage to the white car prior to them ram-raiding the garage.

“There was five people in total involved, four guys and a girl.

“They were messing about with the vehicles and were in no hurry to leave.”

It comes as police in Tayside say they are investigating 15 garage break-ins in the last 12 days.

They say people have been breaking into premises to steal car keys, to later be used to take the vehicles themselves.

It is understood the Alyth theft is also thought to be connected.

‘Police pursued bike’

The owner said he put a “great deal of personal investment” into his beloved bike.

“These bikes are quite rare now and generally you’d see them more on display, there aren’t many of them on the road,” he added.

“I’m obviously angry that this has happened and hope to get the bike back as it will be hard to replace.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 4am on Wednesday police were made aware of a break-in at a premises on Cambridge Street in Alyth.

“Entry to the property was forced and a black Aprilla motorcycle was stolen from the premises.

“Inquires are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0355 of June 15.”

In relation to the wider crime spree, Detective Inspector Allan Thomson said: “These housebreakings have been very damaging for the businesses involved and extensive enquiries are underway to catch those responsible.

“Our inquiries are progressing and I would ask anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious that might help with our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.”

