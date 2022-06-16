Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 16 2022, 7.06pm
Art History Students celebrate their graduation.
Art History Students celebrate their graduation.

The latest graduates have been celebrating their successes at St Andrews University.

Thursday was the fourth day of ceremonies taking place in the town – the first in-person summer events for three years.

In the morning, students from the School of Art History and School of History graduated.

On Thursday afternoon, students from the School of Classics, School of Divinity and School of Economics and Finance took to the stage.

The graduations took place at the Younger Hall.

‘Historic’ day for piper

Alistair Robinson, from Galashiels, graduated with an MA (Hons) in Modern History, then piped the procession through the town after the ceremony.

Alistair is the Chancellor’s Piper and performs at university events and graduations.

But this is the first time a student has piped during his own graduation.

University Chancellor The Rt Hon Lord Campbell of Pittenweem (left) with Chancellor’s Piper Alistair Robinson.

Alistair said: “It is a fitting end to my four years playing the bagpipes at my own graduation ceremony, a piece of history I believe – even more fitting considering I study history,”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best images from day four of the graduation ceremonies.

Groups of students gather for the graduation and procession
The procession walking through St Salvators Quad
The crowd gathers to cheer and applaud the graduates as they walk through the quad.
Eleanor Fitzgerald, 21 who graduates in Economics and Mathematics with Rachel Henry, 23, who graduates in Modern History and Theology.
St Salvators Chapel Choir pose for a group picture
Reise Watson, 22, graduates in Ancient History and Medieval History with his guide dog Duke. Thursday
Erin Veitch, 24, who graduates in the History of Photography with proud parents Bill and Sue.
Smiles all round as students celebrate years of hard work with friends and family
Kanika Birla, 22, who graduates in Economics and International Relations, Ignacia Ugalve, 22, and Sanjana Ramaswamy, 21, who both graduate in Financial Economics.
Peyton Sarrail, 22, who graduates in Art History and Psycology with mum Ann Trunko, sister Avery Sarrail and dad Jim Sarrail.
Crowds grab photos and cheer as graduates make their way through the quad
Students wave to friends and family in the crowds as they pass by
Jasmin Esermann, 22, graduates in Financial Economics and Management with brother Denis, mum Claudia and dad Sinon
Plenty of smiles and well wishes around as students celebrate all their hard work
An incredibly happy and proud day for all who graduated
Friends congratulating the grads
Another wonderful day of graduations as day 4 draws to a close

