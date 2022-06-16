Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest graduates have been celebrating their successes at St Andrews University.

Thursday was the fourth day of ceremonies taking place in the town – the first in-person summer events for three years.

In the morning, students from the School of Art History and School of History graduated.

On Thursday afternoon, students from the School of Classics, School of Divinity and School of Economics and Finance took to the stage.

The graduations took place at the Younger Hall.

‘Historic’ day for piper

Alistair Robinson, from Galashiels, graduated with an MA (Hons) in Modern History, then piped the procession through the town after the ceremony.

Alistair is the Chancellor’s Piper and performs at university events and graduations.

But this is the first time a student has piped during his own graduation.

Alistair said: “It is a fitting end to my four years playing the bagpipes at my own graduation ceremony, a piece of history I believe – even more fitting considering I study history,”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best images from day four of the graduation ceremonies.