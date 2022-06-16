St Andrews University summer graduations: Third day in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University summer graduations: Third day in pictures

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 16 2022, 8.43am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.51pm
Post Thumbnail

Hundreds more students have enjoyed graduations in St Andrews.

The third day of celebrations took place on Wednesday as the town hosts its first in-person summer ceremonies since 2019.

On Wednesday morning, students from the schools of chemistry and biology graduated at the Younger Hall.

In the afternoon students from the Graduate School, School of Computer Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, School of Geography and Sustainable Development collected their degrees.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day.

The procession arrives at St Salvador’s, North Street, St Andrews.
St Andrews University Graduations today included graduates from the Graduate School School of Computer Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and the School of Geography and Sustainable Development.
Satene Fenton (Biochemistry).
Tia Hawkins (Masters Biochemistry) said hello to Chirpy Gordon (Assistant Warden St Salvador’s Hall and Therapet).
Miriam Sardelli.
Sarah Paddock celebrated her degree in Biology and Psychology with her canine companion, Piper. Sarah, who is from Birmingham, intends to train as a primary school teacher in either Aberdeen or the Highlands and Islands.<br />Gayle McIntyre/ Saint Andrews University
Eilidh Bell (Geography and Management), Amy Niven (Biochemistry).
Hong Kong-born Eva Wong, of Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, celebrated obtaining a First Class Master of Chemistry with her mum and sister. As part of her degree course, Eva enjoyed an Erasmus-funded industrial placement at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry in Germany as well as a placement in Oxford.  Gayle McIntyre/ Saint Andrews University
4th year student, Alistair Robinson plays as the procession makes it’s way around St Salvador’s Quad, North Street.
Graduates with their degree certificates.
Vinh Quang Nguyen (Computer Science and Maths).
Hannah McCann (Geography) and Katherine Robertson (Zoology).
Stuthi Hegde, Mandy Li (both computer sciences) and Sofia Sangrar (International Relations).
Emotions running high for some students as the day marked the end of their time at the university.
Nicolas Lopez Martin was surprised when some of his friends brought along a life-sized cardboard version of him which is used for a game of pin the ‘tail’. Nicolas Lopez Martin (1st in Geology), Grier Burgoon Miskell (graduated yesterday), Mysti Ommer and Mia Jones (both Biology).
The procession makes it’s way along North Street.
Guess what I just got?! Happy graduates after their ceremony.

 

Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]