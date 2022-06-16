St Andrews University summer graduations: Third day in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds more students have enjoyed graduations in St Andrews.

The third day of celebrations took place on Wednesday as the town hosts its first in-person summer ceremonies since 2019.

On Wednesday morning, students from the schools of chemistry and biology graduated at the Younger Hall.

In the afternoon students from the Graduate School, School of Computer Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, School of Geography and Sustainable Development collected their degrees.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day.