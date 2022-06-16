St Andrews University summer graduations: Third day in pictures By Hannah Ballantyne June 16 2022, 8.43am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.51pm 1 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds more students have enjoyed graduations in St Andrews. The third day of celebrations took place on Wednesday as the town hosts its first in-person summer ceremonies since 2019. On Wednesday morning, students from the schools of chemistry and biology graduated at the Younger Hall. In the afternoon students from the Graduate School, School of Computer Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, School of Geography and Sustainable Development collected their degrees. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day. The procession arrives at St Salvador’s, North Street, St Andrews. St Andrews University Graduations today included graduates from the Graduate School School of Computer Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and the School of Geography and Sustainable Development. Satene Fenton (Biochemistry). Tia Hawkins (Masters Biochemistry) said hello to Chirpy Gordon (Assistant Warden St Salvador’s Hall and Therapet). Miriam Sardelli. Sarah Paddock celebrated her degree in Biology and Psychology with her canine companion, Piper. Sarah, who is from Birmingham, intends to train as a primary school teacher in either Aberdeen or the Highlands and Islands.<br />Gayle McIntyre/ Saint Andrews University Eilidh Bell (Geography and Management), Amy Niven (Biochemistry). Hong Kong-born Eva Wong, of Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, celebrated obtaining a First Class Master of Chemistry with her mum and sister. As part of her degree course, Eva enjoyed an Erasmus-funded industrial placement at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry in Germany as well as a placement in Oxford. Gayle McIntyre/ Saint Andrews University 4th year student, Alistair Robinson plays as the procession makes it’s way around St Salvador’s Quad, North Street. Graduates with their degree certificates. Vinh Quang Nguyen (Computer Science and Maths). Hannah McCann (Geography) and Katherine Robertson (Zoology). Stuthi Hegde, Mandy Li (both computer sciences) and Sofia Sangrar (International Relations). Emotions running high for some students as the day marked the end of their time at the university. Nicolas Lopez Martin was surprised when some of his friends brought along a life-sized cardboard version of him which is used for a game of pin the ‘tail’. Nicolas Lopez Martin (1st in Geology), Grier Burgoon Miskell (graduated yesterday), Mysti Ommer and Mia Jones (both Biology). The procession makes it’s way along North Street. Guess what I just got?! Happy graduates after their ceremony. Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Joy as parents to make St Andrews student’s graduation – after The Courier raises case with Home Office Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open In pictures: First in-person St Andrews University summer graduations for three years