Broken down horsebox on A9 near Blackford causes delays amid roadworks

A horsebox broken down in the middle of roadworks on the A9 near Blackford is causing delays.

Traffic Scotland says the breakdown has partially blocked the the A9 northbound near Gleneagles.

Motorists are being told to expect delays of around 25 minutes as a result of the horsebox break-down, with traffic moving slowly in both directions.

Google Maps data shows traffic is at a standstill on some sections of the road, with motorists moving slowly at other points.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️12:52#A9 BLACKFORD Partially blocked Northbound within the contraflow due to a broken down horsebox🐴 Approx 25 minute delay in the area this afternoon @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ppMYchGpjh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 17, 2022

Roadworks are currently under way on the stretch of road near Gleneagles as bridge refurbishment works are carried out.

A contraflow system is currently in place meaning only one lane is open on the north and southbound carriageways.

The improvements are currently scheduled to be carried out in two phases and started on June 12.

Bear Scotland says workers are expected to complete the final phase of the project by August 7.