Main Perth road reopens after tractor topples near Broxden Roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced disruption on Wednesday after a tractor’s trailer topped over on a major Perth road.

The crash involving the tanker happened on Glasgow Road, close to Broxden Roundabout, at around 10.30am.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Part of Glasgow Road was closed for a period while recovery of the vehicle took place, but it has since reopened.

Tanker leaking fluid onto road

One man near the scene at the time said: “A tractor has been pulling a tanker which has fallen on its side though the tractor has remained upright.

“The tanker has been leaking a clear fluid onto the road surface.

“It has happened between the roundabout at Broxden services and the main Broxden Roundabout.

“The tractor/tanker are the wrong lane to direction of travel, though.

“There’s an ambulance present as well as two police cars and a police motorbike was there for a short while.

“It looks like a car from the council roads team is there as well.

‘Incredibly busy’ stretch of road

“With the road down to one lane heading into Perth, traffic is just about managing to get past, since it’s an incredibly busy section of road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a tractor trailer having overturned at the Broxden Roundabout, Perth at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and police assisted with traffic management.”