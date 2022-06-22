Main Perth road reopens after tractor topples near Broxden Roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Main Perth road reopens after tractor topples near Broxden Roundabout

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 22 2022, 12.18pm Updated: June 22 2022, 4.37pm
The topped tanker.
The topped tanker. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Drivers faced disruption on Wednesday after a tractor’s trailer topped over on a major Perth road.

The crash involving the tanker happened on Glasgow Road, close to Broxden Roundabout, at around 10.30am.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Part of Glasgow Road was closed for a period while recovery of the vehicle took place, but it has since reopened.

Tanker leaking fluid onto road

One man near the scene at the time said: “A tractor has been pulling a tanker which has fallen on its side though the tractor has remained upright.

“The tanker has been leaking a clear fluid onto the road surface.

“It has happened between the roundabout at Broxden services and the main Broxden Roundabout.

Emergency services are in attendance. Image: Stuart Cowper.

“The tractor/tanker are the wrong lane to direction of travel, though.

“There’s an ambulance present as well as two police cars and a police motorbike was there for a short while.

“It looks like a car from the council roads team is there as well.

‘Incredibly busy’ stretch of road

“With the road down to one lane heading into Perth, traffic is just about managing to get past, since it’s an incredibly busy section of road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a tractor trailer having overturned at the Broxden Roundabout, Perth at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and police assisted with traffic management.”

