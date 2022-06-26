Police launch appeal for missing man from Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal to the public to help find David McDiarmid, 60, from Perth.

David, who lives in the Tulloch area of Perth, was last seen on Rannoch Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers have described him as 6 foot tall, of large build with short shaggy brown hair.

When last seen, David was wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and a navy blue jacket which he is pictured wearing in the photographed issued by police.

Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’

Inspector Kris McCall, of Tayside Police Division said, “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s health and wellbeing.

“I urge anyone with information about David’s whereabouts to get in touch with police by calling 101.

“Likewise I would appeal directly to David, if you see this message please contact the police or approach any police officer so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information around David’s disappearance is being asked to contact Police Scotland quoiting incident reference number 2051 of June 24.