Man, 47, charged in connection with Perth multi-storey car park fire By Hannah Ballantyne July 21 2022, 11.39am Updated: July 21 2022, 12.04pm 0 Fire engines on Canal Street, Perth. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a van fire in Perth’s Canal Street car park. Emergency services attended the city centre multi-storey on Wednesday night and surrounding roads had to be closed while firefighters brought the blaze under control. Police officers were directing traffic for two hours, after the fire was reported shortly after 9pm. Nobody was injured in the fire, which was extinguished before it spread to other vehicles. A 47-year-old man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday. Man arrested and charged A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Canal Street multi car park in Perth at around 9.05pm on Wednesday. “No-one was injured as a result and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. “He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Van fire at Perth multi-storey car park destroys parking meters Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie ‘Horrific and reckless’ fire-raisers destroy Monikie playpark and bird hide Death of man, 55, in Perth flat blaze highlights communication breakdown between fire service and council