Man, 47, charged in connection with Perth multi-storey car park fire

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a van fire in Perth’s Canal Street car park.

Emergency services attended the city centre multi-storey on Wednesday night and surrounding roads had to be closed while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Police officers were directing traffic for two hours, after the fire was reported shortly after 9pm.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was extinguished before it spread to other vehicles.

A 47-year-old man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Man arrested and charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Canal Street multi car park in Perth at around 9.05pm on Wednesday.

“No-one was injured as a result and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.”