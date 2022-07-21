Man, 47, charged in connection with Perth multi-storey car park fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Man, 47, charged in connection with Perth multi-storey car park fire

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 21 2022, 11.39am Updated: July 21 2022, 12.04pm
Fire engines on Canal Street, Perth.
Fire engines on Canal Street, Perth.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a van fire in Perth’s Canal Street car park.

Emergency services attended the city centre multi-storey on Wednesday night and surrounding roads had to be closed while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Police officers were directing traffic for two hours, after the fire was reported shortly after 9pm.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was extinguished before it spread to other vehicles.

A 47-year-old man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Man arrested and charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Canal Street multi car park in Perth at around 9.05pm on Wednesday.

“No-one was injured as a result and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

