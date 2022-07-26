Community divided on plans for Kinross-shire Aldi store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community divided on plans for Kinross-shire Aldi store

By Matteo Bell
July 26 2022, 12.13pm Updated: July 26 2022, 1.30pm
The proposed new Aldi in Milnathort has divided opinion.
Plans to build a new Aldi store in Milnathort have left the community divided.

Proposals have been formally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for the new outlet on Auld Mart Road in Kinross-shire.

The retailer announced its plans for the £5.3 million development in May, and wrote to more than 3,500 locals to gather feedback.

More than 1,000 responded, with 90% supporting the development in principle, according to documents lodged by Aldi.

A further 8% said no and 2% left the field blank.

Meanwhile more than 40 members of the public have also made submissions directly to the local authority about the proposals – the majority of which are in support of the plans.

What do supporters of Aldi plans say?

Marion Knotts wrote: “This is positive development for Kinross and Milnathort.

“A wider range of shopping options lends itself to competitive pricing which will be good for residents.

“Both Kinross and Milnathort are growing communities and having another option will be good.”

The current economic pressures are not going away any time soon, so a store that offers low-cost food would be welcome

Alice Getley said: “An Aldi store would be a welcome asset to the local, expanding community.

“The current economic pressures are not going away any time soon, so a store that offers low-cost food would be welcome.

“Aldi has a strong history of being aware and sensitive to the communities in which it places its stores and so the project will be undertaken with the highest safeguards in place.

“Local residents, and the environment, will benefit from reduced travel to this local amenity.”

Sainsbury’s in Kinross is closest supermarket to the plans for Aldi in Milnathort.

Some believe Aldi would offer competition to the existing Sainsbury’s in Kinross.

Derek Petrie wrote: “There is a huge local demand for a low-cost supermarket and this is long overdue.

“We currently travel 16 miles to the nearest Aldi store and the saving on fuel will be a massive help at these challenging economic times.

We need greater competition from the likes of Aldi in the local area

“Currently, Sainsbury’s have a monopoly in the area with the exception of a small number of other very expensive food outlets.

“We need greater competition from the likes of Aldi in the local area.

“I strongly believe the planning for this development will obtain widespread support from the local area and should be granted.”

What do Aldi objectors say?

Those objecting to the proposals have concerns about the impact on the area.

Patricia Hess wrote: “Auld Mart Road is a quiet residential area and it is unacceptable that a major retail outlet should be constructed there.

“There are many large sites appropriate to this kind of development at the south edge of Kinross.

“Given that so many greenfield sites around Milnathort have disappeared under the burden of new housing, why not build new houses on the Auld Mart site?

A supermarket development at Auld Mart Road would create even more traffic and environmental damage

“As a village, Milnathort has suffered [from] massive housing developments which have had a negative impact on our quality of life and placed an unacceptable burden on our infrastructure.

“A supermarket development at Auld Mart Road would create even more traffic and environmental damage, so it should not be allowed to go ahead.”

Commenting on the planned demolition of two existing buildings on the site, Dr GM Lindsay commented: “Whilst I would support a new supermarket in the area, this proposal is in entirely the wrong location.

Some Milnathort residents do not want a new Aldi.

“The proposal to demolish two existing business buildings also conflicts with the development plan by displacing existing businesses – when the availability of such business facilities is extremely scarce in this area.

“An alternative location is strongly recommended.”

The proposals will be considered by councillors in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Aldi was granted permission for a new store in Perth, which is set to open in 2024.

