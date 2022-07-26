Community rallies round as heavy rain forces closure of Meigle deli five weeks after opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Meigle deli says he has been “humbled” by the community response after it suffered a flood just five weeks after opening.

Heavy rain in the Perthshire village on Sunday night forced the Flour Deli to close on Monday and Tuesday.

It is a blow for the owners of Meigle Flour Coffee Shop on Alyth Road, who opened the accompanying deli on June 16.

But thanks to hard work and the support of villagers it hopes to be back in business from Wednesday.

Owner David Allan, 44, said: “It is humbling because we are trying our best and if something goes wrong and people help you it makes it all worthwhile.”

‘Water had got through the door’

David opened the main coffee shop with his wife Wendy, 48, during the Covid lockdown of winter 2021.

They had suffered no water problems until Sunday night, when torrential rain, thunder and lightning battered the area.

“I came in on Monday morning and water had got through the door,” David said. “We had standing water and had to soak it all up to make sure there was no damaged stock.

“I didn’t think it would be that bad.”

‘The support has been amazing’

Villagers helped source dehumidifiers in response to a Facebook post by the owners.

“The response has been great,” David added.

“The community trust is going to see if it can help us out by giving us part of its resilience fund.

“We are trying to do something a little different for the village and the support has been amazing.

“We are trying to get things sorted out so we can open again.”