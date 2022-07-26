Community rallies round as heavy rain forces closure of Meigle deli five weeks after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community rallies round as heavy rain forces closure of Meigle deli five weeks after opening

By Stephen Eighteen
July 26 2022, 12.23pm Updated: July 26 2022, 2.41pm
David and Wendy Allan at the opening of their new deli in June 2022.
David and Wendy Allan at the opening of their new deli in June 2022.

The owner of a Meigle deli says he has been “humbled” by the community response after it suffered a flood just five weeks after opening.

Heavy rain in the Perthshire village on Sunday night forced the Flour Deli to close on Monday and Tuesday.

It is a blow for the owners of Meigle Flour Coffee Shop on Alyth Road, who opened the accompanying deli on June 16.

But thanks to hard work and the support of villagers it hopes to be back in business from Wednesday.

Owner David Allan, 44, said: “It is humbling because we are trying our best and if something goes wrong and people help you it makes it all worthwhile.”

‘Water had got through the door’

David opened the main coffee shop with his wife Wendy, 48, during the Covid lockdown of winter 2021.

They had suffered no water problems until Sunday night, when torrential rain, thunder and lightning battered the area.

“I came in on Monday morning and water had got through the door,” David said. “We had standing water and had to soak it all up to make sure there was no damaged stock.

“I didn’t think it would be that bad.”

‘The support has been amazing’

Villagers helped source dehumidifiers in response to a Facebook post by the owners.

“The response has been great,” David added.

“The community trust is going to see if it can help us out by giving us part of its resilience fund.

“We are trying to do something a little different for the village and the support has been amazing.

“We are trying to get things sorted out so we can open again.”

