Dundee and Dundee United join Reserve League as Dens Park derby date is revealed

Dundee and Dundee United will both take part in the relaunched SPFL Reserve League this season.

The division is being reintroduced for the first time since 2019/20 when it was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ten clubs that will participate in the 2022/23 campaign are: Ayr United, the Dee, United, Hamilton, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park.

Each side will face each other once over the course of the season.

The fixtures were released by the SPFL on Tuesday morning, with the opening games taking place on Tuesday, September 6.

Dundee United will travel to the Hibernian Training Centre on the opening day, with Dundee hosting Kilmarnock.

With no top-flight derby between the Dark Blues and United, the second-string meeting between the teams on February 21 at Dens Park could prove to be the only derby this term – barring any cup draws.

There will also be a Reserve Cup which, in addition to the sides participating in the Reserve League, will include Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle.

The draw for the first round of that competition will take place next Tuesday (August 2).