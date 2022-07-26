Dundee and Dundee United join Reserve League as Dens Park derby date is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Dundee United join Reserve League as Dens Park derby date is revealed

By Alan Temple
July 26 2022, 12.57pm Updated: July 26 2022, 2.43pm
United Reserves will travel to Dens Park
Dundee and Dundee United will both take part in the relaunched SPFL Reserve League this season.

The division is being reintroduced for the first time since 2019/20 when it was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ten clubs that will participate in the 2022/23 campaign are: Ayr United, the Dee, United, Hamilton, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park.

Each side will face each other once over the course of the season.

Players clash in the recent Dundee derby
There will be no top-flight Dundee derby this term.

The fixtures were released by the SPFL on Tuesday morning, with the opening games taking place on Tuesday, September 6.

Dundee United will travel to the Hibernian Training Centre on the opening day, with Dundee hosting Kilmarnock.

With no top-flight derby between the Dark Blues and United, the second-string meeting between the teams on February 21 at Dens Park could prove to be the only derby this term – barring any cup draws.

There will also be a Reserve Cup which, in addition to the sides participating in the Reserve League, will include Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle.

The draw for the first round of that competition will take place next Tuesday (August 2).

[[title]]