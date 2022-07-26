Dundee issue tickets update after Dens Park queues and Partick Thistle fan fury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have issued a statement to supporters after complaints about ticketing at Dens Park.

Some Dees were left queuing outside the stadium on Saturday as the League Cup match with Forfar Athletic kicked off.

While Partick Thistle fans reacted with anger at plans for Saturday’s Championship opener.

The Dark Blues statement covered reasons behind decisions made over fans access to games and added: “The club are looking into viable ways to improve the experience for spectators moving forward.”

The club also stated their “surprise” at Thistle announcing tickets were on sale for the weekend clash on Monday after sending them to Firhill at the start of July.

That was after Jags fans vented their fury online about the process of purchasing briefs for Saturday’s away day at Dens.

Adult tickets for the game are priced at £24 while there is no pay-at-the-gate facility or online sale for the away end.

Home supporters can use Dundee’s website to purchase their own brief.

Away fans wishing to travel to cheer on their side must buy tickets in advance from Thistle’s Firhill stadium.

‘Do they even want us to turn up?’

Unhappy Partick Thistle supporters took to Twitter to show their displeasure at the situation.

Ian Mackinnon wrote in reply to Partick’s post about tickets: “PTFC should really push back on this. No online sales and no pay at the gate? Do they even want us to turn up? Horrific behaviour from Dundee.”

Deece said: “£24 entry. Tickets have to be collected from Firhill or bought and posted out? The Dees are certainly not looking to attract away fans.”

Michael Dye, a Dundee fan, said: “Dundee FC not interested in getting as many home and away fans in our ground? A lot of people – me included – just decide on the day whether to attend.

“You are losing business. Plus it looks ridiculous from a PR point of view.

“Nobody at the club care about fans? Typical Dundee…”

Chris Burns said: “£24 for a Championship game is just plain robbery.”

Blakey added: “Really odd. It’s like they don’t want folk to go. Bizarre.”

What did Dundee say?

In their statement, the Dark Blues revealed talks had been ongoing with Supporters Liaison Officer John Burke, who recently stepped back into the role, this week.

It read: “The club’s SLO John Burke has been in dialogue with club officials regarding concerns from home and away supporters looking to purchase.

“Away tickets are always provided to the visiting club weeks in advance of the fixture taking place.

“The club are looking into viable ways to improve the experience for spectators moving forward.

“In relation to Saturday’s match with Partick Thistle, we sent the tickets through to Glasgow on the 5th of July recorded delivery and were surprised to see them only go on sale this week.

“With the current stadium set up, it is not viable due to the infrastructure to implement entry via electronic tickets.

“The club has looked into options over the years but at this time it is not financially prudent to go down this route.

“Sales of season tickets will be suspended after 2pm on Saturday so if you are looking to purchase on Saturday we would ask that you arrive as early as possible to avoid delays.

“We would encourage all supporters to purchase tickets in advance where possible.”