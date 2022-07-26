Dundee issue tickets update after Dens Park queues and Partick Thistle fan fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee issue tickets update after Dens Park queues and Partick Thistle fan fury

By George Cran
July 26 2022, 1.23pm Updated: July 26 2022, 2.49pm
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park, where away fans are usually stationed.

Dundee have issued a statement to supporters after complaints about ticketing at Dens Park.

Some Dees were left queuing outside the stadium on Saturday as the League Cup match with Forfar Athletic kicked off.

While Partick Thistle fans reacted with anger at plans for Saturday’s Championship opener.

Dundee face Partick Thistle at home on Saturday.

The Dark Blues statement covered reasons behind decisions made over fans access to games and added: “The club are looking into viable ways to improve the experience for spectators moving forward.”

The club also stated their “surprise” at Thistle announcing tickets were on sale for the weekend clash on Monday after sending them to Firhill at the start of July.

That was after Jags fans vented their fury online about the process of purchasing briefs for Saturday’s away day at Dens.

Adult tickets for the game are priced at £24 while there is no pay-at-the-gate facility or online sale for the away end.

Home supporters can use Dundee’s website to purchase their own brief.

Away fans wishing to travel to cheer on their side must buy tickets in advance from Thistle’s Firhill stadium.

‘Do they even want us to turn up?’

Unhappy Partick Thistle supporters took to Twitter to show their displeasure at the situation.

Ian Mackinnon wrote in reply to Partick’s post about tickets: “PTFC should really push back on this. No online sales and no pay at the gate? Do they even want us to turn up? Horrific behaviour from Dundee.”

Deece said: “£24 entry. Tickets have to be collected from Firhill or bought and posted out? The Dees are certainly not looking to attract away fans.”

Michael Dye, a Dundee fan, said: “Dundee FC not interested in getting as many home and away fans in our ground? A lot of people – me included – just decide on the day whether to attend.

“You are losing business. Plus it looks ridiculous from a PR point of view.

“Nobody at the club care about fans? Typical Dundee…”

Chris Burns said: “£24 for a Championship game is just plain robbery.”

Blakey added: “Really odd. It’s like they don’t want folk to go. Bizarre.”

What did Dundee say?

In their statement, the Dark Blues revealed talks had been ongoing with Supporters Liaison Officer John Burke, who recently stepped back into the role, this week.

It read: “The club’s SLO John Burke has been in dialogue with club officials regarding concerns from home and away supporters looking to purchase.

“Away tickets are always provided to the visiting club weeks in advance of the fixture taking place.

“The club are looking into viable ways to improve the experience for spectators moving forward.

Dundee fans at Dens Park.

“In relation to Saturday’s match with Partick Thistle, we sent the tickets through to Glasgow on the 5th of July recorded delivery and were surprised to see them only go on sale this week.

“With the current stadium set up, it is not viable due to the infrastructure to implement entry via electronic tickets.

“The club has looked into options over the years but at this time it is not financially prudent to go down this route.

“Sales of season tickets will be suspended after 2pm on Saturday so if you are looking to purchase on Saturday we would ask that you arrive as early as possible to avoid delays.

“We would encourage all supporters to purchase tickets in advance where possible.”

