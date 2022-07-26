Bid for new café and wellness centre on Dundee’s Reform Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reform Street could see yet another eatery open its doors after a Dundee charity lodged plans for a café.

The Nilupul Foundation is a volunteer-led charity funding courses for the less fortunate.

The charity previously ran a café on the street called Upstairs at 51 Reform Street but were forced to close last year after being badly impacted by the pandemic.

Nilupul Foundation still runs its headquarters at the former café where they offer mindfulness and meditation classes.

Charity’s second run at café on Reform Street

But now the charity are looking to open a new spot in a more prominent area of the popular Dundee street.

The vacant unit, situated beside McDonald’s, was previously occupied by Hynds amusement arcade.

The charity hopes to turn the old entertainment arcade into a café at ground level while turning the upstairs area into “multi-functional studio spaces” for therapy, wellbeing and mindfulness sessions.

The supporting statement of the planning application says it will seat around 40 people inside the unit while having about 32 seats available for outdoor seating.

Plans for development include the removal of two staircases from the B-listed building and the erection of new partitions to create studio spaces.

The statements adds the applicants hope to “to have a more active impact on the frontage and [to] gain an increase in footfall directly from the street”.

It also says the services provided at the café will be “very similar” to the facilities the charity already have offered at 51 Reform Street.

Food served will include soup, toasties, sandwiches and cakes as well as a small range of hot food, coffee and other beverages.

The business is also hoping to offer takeaway services.

Is Reform Street Dundee’s new eatery hotspot?

The Nilupul Foundation is the fifth food business to invest in Reform Street within the last year.

Middle Eastern grill restaurant Mazaj opened its doors on the street in October last year which was followed by the announcement of a new TGI Fridays takeaway: Friday’s and Go which opened in March.

Works are well underway for the opening of Asian street food takeaway Chaiiwala, while American food chain Taco Bell have lodged plans to open a new business next to McDonalds on the street too.

Nilupul Foundation have been approached for comment.