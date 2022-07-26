Bid for new café and wellness centre on Dundee’s Reform Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid for new café and wellness centre on Dundee’s Reform Street

By Amie Flett
July 26 2022, 1.29pm Updated: July 26 2022, 3.00pm
A Dundee charity are hoping to turn a vacant unit on Reform Street into a café and wellness centre.
Reform Street could see yet another eatery open its doors after a Dundee charity lodged plans for a café.

The Nilupul Foundation is a volunteer-led charity funding courses for the less fortunate.

The charity previously ran a café on the street called Upstairs at 51 Reform Street but were forced to close last year after being badly impacted by the pandemic.

Nilupul Foundation still runs its headquarters at the former café where they offer mindfulness and meditation classes.

Charity’s second run at café on Reform Street

But now the charity are looking to open a new spot in a more prominent area of the popular Dundee street.

The vacant unit, situated beside McDonald’s, was previously occupied by Hynds amusement arcade.

The charity hopes to turn the old entertainment arcade into a café at ground level while turning the upstairs area into “multi-functional studio spaces” for therapy, wellbeing and mindfulness sessions.

The vacant unit was previously occupied by Hynds amusement arcade.
The supporting statement of the planning application says it will seat around 40 people inside the unit while having about 32 seats available for outdoor seating.

Plans for development include the removal of two staircases from the B-listed building and the erection of new partitions to create studio spaces.

The statements adds the applicants hope to “to have a more active impact on the frontage and [to] gain an increase in footfall directly from the street”.

It also says the services provided at the café will be “very similar” to the facilities the charity already have offered at 51 Reform Street.

Food served will include soup, toasties, sandwiches and cakes as well as a small range of hot food, coffee and other beverages.

The business is also hoping to offer takeaway services.

Is Reform Street Dundee’s new eatery hotspot?

The Nilupul Foundation is the fifth food business to invest in Reform Street within the last year.

Middle Eastern grill restaurant Mazaj opened its doors on the street in October last year which was followed by the announcement of a new TGI Fridays takeaway: Friday’s and Go which opened in March.

Works are well underway for the opening of Asian street food takeaway Chaiiwala, while American food chain Taco Bell have lodged plans to open a new business next to McDonalds on the street too.

Nilupul Foundation have been approached for comment.

Explore new Dundee shop openings with our interactive map

